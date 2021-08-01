Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
To the editor:
Some might suggest that adding an “&” between “Patrick” and “Henry” in the name of Martinsville’s community college might be a symbolic ge…
An open letter to Glenn Dubois, chancellor of the State Board of Community Colleges:
Readers are already saying, “Good grief, the Bible does not even mention the word marijuana!” They’re not wrong: The Bible has no mention of m…
To the editor:
We’re about to enter a Virginia election year and there’s one thing that’s certain: We’ll hear Republicans accuse Democrats of being liberals and Democrats accuse Republicans of being conservative.
To the editor:
The words no one wants to have to be saying: "Free to a good home."
To the editor:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.