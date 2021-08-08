Related to this story

The danger of that 'election integrity' rally

Republicans will conduct a two-day rally in Lynchburg this weekend. That would be completely unremarkable in an election year except for one thing: This is being billed as an “election integrity” rally.

Why critical race theory is so dangerous

When Thurgood Marshall was strategizing his legal attack on segregation in the public school system of Topeka, Kansas, he asked psychologists Kenneth and Mamie Clark to repeat an experiment they had first conducted 20 years earlier in the 1930s.