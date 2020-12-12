Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Patrick County needs to take a cue and end its hybrid schedule.
Christmas decorations went up early this year. If you don't like that, blame COVID-19.
There's a lot to do to decorate for Christmas and then stow away all the containers of those decorations.
I’m not one of those people that wants you to say, “Happy Holiday” instead of “Merry Christmas.” You have the freedom of speech; say what you …
A woman in need gets the help she needs through a network of strangers.
One of the more appalling moments in the recent history of the House of Representatives occurred recently in the Capitol Visitor Center. Speak…
In my last article I mentioned some things about “Christmas” that I do not support. However, I am unwilling to go the lengths of some people. …
Who will take the lead in building a new economy in Appalachia?
To the editor:
