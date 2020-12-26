Catch the latest in Opinion
Margaret Adkins, a longtime contributor to Bulletin, passed away on Christmas Eve.
The 5th District contains part of Henry County. That's already a problem, and now Bob Good has shown he shouldn't represent those voters.
For more than nine months, COVID-19 has been a source of great stress, frustration and grief across the globe. Right as the first sets of vaccinations were being delivered in Virginia on Monday, the U.S. passed 300,000 confirmed deaths from the virus.
Merry Christmas to each and every one of you.
TODAY’S WORD is lowing. Example: “The cattle are lowing / the poor Baby wakes” (from “Away in a Manger”)
EDITOR’S NOTE: Dillard Norman for years has offered his thoughts on Christmas Eve as a card to readers of the Bulletin.
