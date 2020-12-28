Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Margaret Adkins, a longtime contributor to Bulletin, passed away on Christmas Eve.
A vacation in Myrtle Beach at last.
How will you celebrate New Year's Eve this year?
The 5th District contains part of Henry County. That's already a problem, and now Bob Good has shown he shouldn't represent those voters.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Dillard Norman for years has offered his thoughts on Christmas Eve as a card to readers of the Bulletin.
TODAY’S WORD is bob tail. Example: “Bells on bob tail ring, / making spirits bright” (from “Jingle Bells”).
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.