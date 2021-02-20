Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
To the editor:
As long as they are prepared for, snow days -- and even losing power -- can be OK.
On Tuesday morning, customers walking into the CVS Pharmacy at 2738 West Broad St. in Richmond were met with several pieces of information at the front entrance.
The capitalization reflects a change in style that was driven by a change in thinking.
To the editor:
To the editor:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.