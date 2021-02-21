Catch the latest in Opinion
To the editor:
As long as they are prepared for, snow days -- and even losing power -- can be OK.
We are always happy to see when the health department schedules a public clinic to get doses of vaccines into the arms of citizens.
A vacation in Myrtle Beach at last.
On Tuesday morning, customers walking into the CVS Pharmacy at 2738 West Broad St. in Richmond were met with several pieces of information at the front entrance.
There long has been an inside joke in the news industry that our communications organizations are really bad at, well, communicating.
After the planet Uranus was discovered in 1781, astronomers realized that its orbit could only be explained if there was another, yet unseen, planet somewhere beyond it. Based on that, the great French mathematician Urbain Le Verrier publicly predicted the existence — and location — of the planet we now know as Neptune, making it the first planet predicted before it was ever seen.
