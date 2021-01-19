Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Two pastors, one Black, one white, both lead pastors at First Baptist Churches in Martinsville, are brought together in solidarity and as foll…
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domesti…
I am a Barry Goldwater/Bill Buckley conservative. Deana and I have voted for you many times, and she’s sent you modest contributions in the pa…
Two pastors, one Black, one white, both lead pastors at First Baptist Churches in Martinsville, are brought together in solidarity and as foll…
I’m no big fan of AOC. Some of her ideas aren’t bad, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez burdens the progressive cause by waving the socialist l…
A little more than a half-century ago, conservative Democrats — back then there were such things — wrote a loophole into the state constitution that had the effect of legalizing the disparities between the state’s poorest schools and its most affluent ones.
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day is different for a parent now.
With much of corporate America vowing to withhold donations to Republican insurrectionists, party leaders have a choice to make. The Trump cul…
A vacation in Myrtle Beach at last.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.