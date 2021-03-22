With the opening of the community vaccination center at the Danville Mall, I wanted to publicly acknowledge and recognize what makes our communities unique. Sovah Health has only been one part of our vaccine response team. To name them all would be extensive. Watching the volunteerism of so many in our communities has been heart-warming. Thank you to all!
A year ago on March 14, just days before the official start of spring, Virginia announced its first coronavirus-related death. A James City County man in his 70s died of respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19. Two days later, officials reported that the virus had claimed its second victim in the commonwealth.