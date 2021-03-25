Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
This one is difficult to celebrate.
With the opening of the community vaccination center at the Danville Mall, I wanted to publicly acknowledge and recognize what makes our communities unique. Sovah Health has only been one part of our vaccine response team. To name them all would be extensive. Watching the volunteerism of so many in our communities has been heart-warming. Thank you to all!
It doesn’t hurt. There are limited side effects.
American Legion to have fundraising auction; a surprising invasive species we all might have assumed was native.
Editor’s note: Tuesday, March 23, marks the 246th anniversary of Patrick Henry’s famed “Give Me Liberty Or Give Me Death” speech to the Second Virginia Revolutionary Convention, which met at St. John’s Church in Richmond. We share this excerpt:
The shredding machine is coming back to town.
Danville’s team in the reconfigured Appalachian League — we’re talking baseball here, but not for long — will be known as the Otterbots.
He was having a bad day.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.