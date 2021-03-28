Editor’s note: Tuesday, March 23, marks the 246th anniversary of Patrick Henry’s famed “Give Me Liberty Or Give Me Death” speech to the Second Virginia Revolutionary Convention, which met at St. John’s Church in Richmond. We share this excerpt:
With the opening of the community vaccination center at the Danville Mall, I wanted to publicly acknowledge and recognize what makes our communities unique. Sovah Health has only been one part of our vaccine response team. To name them all would be extensive. Watching the volunteerism of so many in our communities has been heart-warming. Thank you to all!