Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
To the editor:
Today is the 20th day of the fourth month, or 4-20, which makes today 4-20 Day. If you think that’s just a chronological reference, you may not be ready for what’s about to come. The phrase “4-20” has become pop culture shorthand for smoking marijuana, which dates back to five high school students in San Rafael, California, in 1971 who met at that time every day to smoke their weed.
It would be nice to live in a world where we did not need guns, but I believe that the recent Colorado shooting proves that we actually need m…
To the editor:
Monstrous companies you can only reach by internet or phone should be required to provide better service -- especially when they affect you without your permission.
Two literary giants pass on the same day.
Virginia’s vaccination map is starting to look like our election maps.
To the editor:
On June 14, 2017, a team of Republican lawmakers went to an athletic field in Alexandria, Virginia, to practice for the annual Congressional B…
To the editor:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.