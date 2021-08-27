High school football teams are forced to “pause” their practices. More than 80 students at Patrick County High School are in quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure. In Fauquier County, the number is 224. Hospitals are once again counting how many ICU beds they have available as patient counts rise. All this is completely predictable, given the perniciousness of the COVID-19 virus and the willful refusal of many people to heed science or even show just a smidge of concern for their neighbors.