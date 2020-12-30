Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Margaret Adkins, a longtime contributor to Bulletin, passed away on Christmas Eve.
Thank you, Noel Kornett, for participating in the ongoing religious discussion (“Here’s some good Christian advice,” My Word, Dec. 7). Thank y…
How will you celebrate New Year's Eve this year?
A vacation in Myrtle Beach at last.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Dillard Norman for years has offered his thoughts on Christmas Eve as a card to readers of the Bulletin.
There’s a meme going around Facebook that goes like this: In the future, there will be historians whose specialty isn’t simply the year 2020, but specific days of the year: “Yes, I wrote my dissertation on March 13, with a little overlap into the morning of March 14.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.