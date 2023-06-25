What in the world happened between the New College Institute (NCI) and the Foundation that was created to be its fund-raising arm?

This is a very old story getting worse and what is most puzzling to me is why? Why is it these two organizations, supposedly with the same mountain to climb by similar but different paths, cannot seem to get along?

As reported in this paper, on Wednesday the new NCI Executive Director Joe Sumner witnessed firsthand this dysfunctional relationship when the NCI Board pledged $250,000 toward what appears to be a showdown headed for court.

Before Wednesday, the latest bizarre action came from the New College Foundation (NCF) in early February when it announced it was changing its name and mission to include allowing for the financial support of other educational entities other than NCI.

The new MHC Academic Foundation (MHCAF) said its intentions were to take its $12.2 million and decide how to use it, apart from its original mission when it was created in 2006.

That notion attracted the attention of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and a letter from his office warned MHCAF Executive Director Kevin DeKoninck that one doesn’t accept donations for a specific cause and then decide to use it for another later without at least discussing it among the stakeholders.

We should be reminded that in addition to donations, the Foundation also received state money when it sold the NCI campus on Fayette Street.

“NCF has completely abandoned and abrogated its sole responsibility to provide support for NCI,” the Institute’s board said in a press release in March.

So now NCI intends to expend a healthy portion of its limited funds for the purpose of consulting with outside counsel to discuss litigation matters against the Foundation.

You would think a 17-year-old fuss like this would have risen to the point of some sort of disclosure by now but it hasn’t and newspapers, like this one, find themselves describing the situation as an “unexplained strained relationship.”

Deborah Kauffman, the former executive director of the Foundation was paid $79,782 a year when she left and DeKoninck, the current director, is paid $58,421, according to Form 990s filed with the Internal Revenue Service.

At last report, DeKoninck had left Martinsville and returned to his home in Tennessee where he continues to serve remotely in his capacity as the director of the Foundation.

On its website, the reorganized Foundation says the change “adds to our ability to impact the community through more targeted and intentional financial support and relationship building with other academic initiatives in the area,” whatever they may be.

One would hope the Foundation has not been previously constrained to providing any unintentional financial support.

While the mystery continues concerning an explanation of why there is such strife between these two organizations, it appears obvious to me that an educational institution without a close, compatible relationship with its fund-raising arm was, is and always will be hampered from achieving its potential.

I can’t help but think the public looking in on this wonders about it all, including the wasted expense and energy that accompanies it.

I remember in the 1990s when the loss of our manufacturing base to free trade resulted in the discussion of the need for a college here.

I also remember then Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine, in his quest for the governorship, anchored his base here by spearheading the legislation to establish a college in Martinsville.

And I remember when the Harvest Foundation pledged $50 million to the project.

I sense the community is still very much anxious to find something in this it can support, but the frustration is rising.

After so many years of floundering and faltering, it’s time the actors on this stage get it together.