I am Marie March and I want to represent you in Richmond.

I am a country girl, and I am excited to represent the folks in my current district of Floyd County and to have the opportunity to represent Carroll, Patrick, part of Henry County and Galax in the new 47th District. During this primary campaign I have stuck to the facts. With just days until the primary election people must look at the candidates and decide which one of us has demonstrated that they best understand what the people of this area want from government and have shown who will stand up for you, no matter what the opposition. In my two sessions in Richmond, I’ve demonstrated my commitment to our beliefs when I carried the bills that represented our values and fought for those values.

The whole reason I got into politics was to carry my constituents’ voices all the way to Richmond. Richmond leadership doesn’t like to hear them, but they need to hear our voices. We believe in God, country, and freedom. Freedom to live our lives without excessive government interference.

My job in Richmond is to represent the needs of our district. This means I don’t always vote with the caucus. The purpose of the Virginia House of Delegates has always been to legislate for the interests of the people. My life would be easier if I would just “go along to get along.” But that is not why you send a delegate to Richmond.

I stand the ground I am sent to Richmond to represent even if party politicians don’t like it. The bills I carried in both 2022 and 2023 put this statement to the test.

I live the same values as you. My work in Richmond reflects this. As a conservative Christian I believe that life begins at conception, and I carried that bill. My opponent did not carry pro-life legislation.

I believe completely in the Constitution as written. We don’t have to ask permission and pay a fee to exercise our right to go to church and practice our First Amendment Right, so why should we have to ask the government or pay a fee to exercise our Second Amendment right to bear arms and defend ourselves. That is why I carried the Constitutional Carry bill with reciprocity for other states. My opponent did not. I carried the full repeal of the unconstitutional Red Flag Laws that violate your right to Due Process.

For two years I have earned some of the highest scores from Virginia’s 2A focused grass roots lobby group the VCDL. My opponent’s score is less than half of my score this year.

I want to make sure our police have the funds and tools they need, and I worked hard and voted to fully fund our law enforcement.

Educational Choice is extremely important. I submitted bills to ensure education school choice funding, home school students’ participation in interscholastic sports and parents’ right to educational choice for their children. Taxpayer dollars for education should follow the student.

Securing our food supply is one of my biggest concerns. I support Right to Farm, with a constitutional amendment to allow individuals the right to save and exchange seeds, the right to grow, and harvest and consume food of their own choosing.

I am the eelegate that best represents the people that live, work, farm, and do business in this area. I graciously ask for your support by voting for me, Marie March, on June 20.

God Bless!