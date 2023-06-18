It was almost like old times on Tuesday when I noticed someone dropping in on the City Council meeting after it was well underway.

I turned to my right and saw a young lady quickly take a seat. I turned back to face the council members and then did a double-take.

It was former Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles either taking notes or coming with prepared notes, I couldn’t tell which, but based on my experience, I didn’t think she was there just to sit and watch.

I was right.

During the “business from the floor” portion of the meeting when resident “Toolie” Hairston usually reminds Council how disappointed he is and how we need to work together; and Ural Harris explains the merits of reversion and criticizes Council about its lack of consideration for the city dweller’s pocketbooks; comes now the former Councilwoman Jennifer Bowles.

We would do well to remember it was in November when Bowles and Danny Turner were unseated as city council members by newcomers LC Jones and Aaron Rawls.

We would also do well to note that among the first actions Jones and Rawls took when they were sworn into office was to appoint Rawls and Joe Martin to the Board of the West Piedmont Planning District Commission.

The cities of Martinsville and Danville get three seats each on this board, as does the Town of Rocky Mount, and the counties of Franklin, Patrick, Henry and Pittsylvania.

These governing bodies appoint two members from their own ranks and a third from the community, a “citizen appointee,” as they call it.

Bowles was appointed as one within Council’s rank and ostensibly, she was replaced by Rawls. That left the third seat open and Council appointed Joe Martin to serve in that capacity.

Bowles claimed she was removed without cause, which she said made it illegal, and defended her opinion with a section of Virginia Code.

The cause, as I understood it without it being said, was that she was no longer a member of Council, the requirement for being appointed to one of the two governing body seats.

Bowles said on Tuesday that she intended to continue serving on the Commissioner’s Board to “represent the City,” but it’s my understanding the job of this appointed position is to represent the interests of City Council, not the City. It’s the job of the Council Members to represent the City.

On the West Piedmont Planning District Commission’s list of board members on the Commission’s website, the representatives listed do not include Bowles.

If the only one that thinks Bowles is still on the Commissioner’s Board is Bowles, as appears to be the case, then I wonder what will happen when she shows up to continue serving as she says she intends to do.

Regardless, the situation on Tuesday was tense and drama had once again returned to the confines of Council Chambers.

I obtained a copy of the bylaws of the Commission and Article II, Section 1, says “Commission members shall be appointed, removed for cause, and vacancies filled by the respective governing bodies of those political subdivisions.”

The Commission’s website says members “are appointed by their respective member jurisdictions. Each member jurisdiction can appoint two elected officials and one non-elected resident to serve on the Board.”

Since Bowles was appointed as an elected official, her seat on the board became vacant when she failed to win re-election, and Rawls was chosen to fill that vacancy.

I suppose Bowles could have been reappointed to the Board and serve as the non-elected resident, but Council chose Joe Martin instead.

That’s not illegal, as Bowles contends, that’s just politics.