There are three realities I’ve found to be certain in life: 1) Change occurs as sure as we live and breathe. 2) In order to weather life’s storms, the survivors among us tend to be those who have the greater capacity to bend. 3) The changes that occur are often the result of ourselves and not others.

In my lifetime, spaceflight first began and the pocket calculator and then the personal computer were invented.

In my time, the space station was launched, the first video game console was released, GPS was born and the laptop came into existence.

The biggest changes in my life have occurred as the result of the invention of the cellphone and the internet.

For those among you who, like me, predate the cellphone and the internet, take a moment and imagine your life as it was then and consider all of the things in your life that have changed as a result of those two inventions.

I’m reminded of June 12, 2009, the day the Federal Communications Commission required television stations in the United States to cease broadcasting an analog signal and to begin digital-only transmission.

This wasn’t a choice consumers were given, it was a mandate; convert or be left without.

This brings me to an article that was released in January 2021 by the Pew Research Center and written by Elisa Shearer titled “More than eight-in-ten Americans get news from digital devices.”

If I was speaking this instead of writing it, I would repeat what you just read: “More than eight-in-ten Americans get news from digital devices.”

Let that sink in.

The transition of news from print, television and radio to a digital format has already occurred. Shearer said her numbers were the result of a Pew Research Center survey conducted in 2020. I’ve looked at it, and it is exhaustive.

News is consumed on a smartphone, computer, or tablet by 86% of Americans while television is utilized by 68%, radio 50% and print publications only 32%, according to the survey.

Back during the mandated conversion of broadcast television to digital, I don’t recall anyone asking the consumer which one they would prefer. I can only imagine the overwhelming majority would have opposed the change forced upon them.

But today, 52% of us say we prefer the digital platform for news consumption. Television gets 35% of the vote, radio earned 7%, and print publications were last on the list at 5%, said the survey.

One of Dr. Phil’s favorite lines is “You get what you ask for.”

The programs produced for television are a result of our viewing habits. The shows with the highest ratings become the templates for the newest shows in production.

The content provider is in the business of providing you with more of what you are choosing to watch.

If a restaurant has an item on its menu that is purchased by 86% of its customers while other items continue with decreasing demand, what do you think is going to happen?

In my life, I’ve witnessed the mom-and-pop shops destroyed by Walmart and then Amazon destroyed the brick and mortar stores I used to visit.

My wife and I purchase three meals a week online. They arrive iced in a box and are delivered in the mail. My parents would have laughed at me if I had told them back in the ‘60s about the future I’m living in today.

Just as television programming reflects our viewing habits, companies in the business of providing a news service will spend their resources providing content where you consume it most.

Bob Dylan released the title track of his third studio album in 1964 and “The Times They Are a-Changin’” became one of his most famous songs.

The success of the song may have something to do with this reality: The one constant in life is that everything changes.