Covering cops and crime as a regular beat in my reporting duties here at the Bulletin, I encountered a most amusing contradiction in the mask mandates set forth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the virus that claimed more than a million American lives, we had a Virginia law that made it illegal for an adult to wear a mask in public. Local authorities would remind citizens on Halloween that trick-or-treating by supervising adults for the kids did not permit grownups to wear anything covering their faces.

Banks in particular would not allow a masked person to enter the bank, but during the pandemic, the rule changed to require everyone to be masked when entering a financial institution. The irony of this change seemed to miss the observing public.

Last week I was with a couple of friends who commented, with shaking heads, about the people they still see today wearing masks in public.

“Why in the world?” asked one of my friends. “It just makes no sense to me,” said the other.

I’ll admit, I liked the idea of wearing a mask when the mandates first occurred. I fancied being able to cover meetings where something not intended to be funny met with my sense of humor. I could smile and chuckle inappropriately and no one would ever know.

And if something intended to be funny occurred that wasn’t funny to me, I could forego the grin of acknowledgment so often required in the interest of just being polite.

But I found the face coverings uncomfortable and distracting. I constantly felt the need to take it off and take a deep breath.

But for those who embraced this method of warding off germs and viruses, it would appear that it has now become a habit, or maybe they have become convinced that regular use, post-pandemic, is still with a practical purpose.

There is some merit to that reasoning.

Jamie Almasy, director of Infection Prevention and Control for OSF HealthCare recently wrote that there are times, even now, when we should still wear masks. Having been an effective tool for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, masks also help protect against influenza and other viruses, he wrote.

“If I’ve been exposed to any illness, if I’m high risk myself, or if there’s a lot of sick people in my area, there’s no question that I should still wear a mask,” said Almasy in an OSF HealthCare release. “To some extent, masks are here to stay.”

OSF has more than 24,000 partners in 147 locations, including 15 hospitals, so the folks with this integrated health system know a little bit about the subject.

Back during the pandemic, I often helped to keep track of the new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths involving COIVD-19, and, realizing I had not looked at the CDC data at all this year, I took a look earlier this week.

I was surprised to find that COVID-19 hospital admissions are still high in two counties in Montana and two in Texas. Five more counties are elevated with two in Texas, two in North Dakota, and one in Kansas.

For the previous week, there were 6,220 COVID-19 hospital admissions nationwide, and in Virginia, we have averaged over 46 deaths weekly due to COVID-19 this year, according to the CDC.

To put that in perspective, you are still two and a half times more likely to die of COVID-19 than in a car wreck, using the numbers provided by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Despite us all having been told that wearing a mask is primarily to protect others around you, what’s the advantage of wearing a mask if you are the only one in the room with one on?

An article in The New York Times reported about a modeling study published in December 2021 that shows if you are sitting next to someone with COVID-19, you will reduce your risk of infection by 54% simply by wearing a mask.

So while wearing a mask these days is purely up to the individual, there is ample evidence to support its continued use, particularly among those of us who prefer to be safe, rather than sorry.