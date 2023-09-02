For someone faced with the task of purchasing a vehicle today, the process is complicated and nothing short of daunting.

I haven’t listened to Dave Ramsey lately, but the radio host and financial adviser has always been a proponent of the “beater” as the best bet unless a person finds pleasure in watching money burn.

Today, the decision process is not so simple.

Quite a few decades ago, used cars were not as reliable as they are today. When I was growing up, a vehicle owner who traded from used car to used car was often seen with a wrench in hand, the hood popped open and the wheels propped on cinderblocks. The once common term “shade tree mechanic” is rarely used anymore.

The issue today is not so much blown head gaskets as it is jumbled computer codes and dinging alarms sending false warnings from bad sensors and electric motors of convenience that give out before the metal parts fail.

Then we add the dilemma of the source that powers the engine; there is the traditional gasoline-fed variety, the hybrid that combines gasoline and electricity in an alternating fashion, and the all-electric vehicle or EV that’s powered solely with rechargeable batteries.

After a brief perusal of the common sources for car buyers, I found a consensus among them that EVs are best for local hops, but ill-suited for cross-country jaunts. Hybrids are costly because they require a more complicated marriage of gas and electricity, and the old gasoline engine may be undesirable due to the price pains at the gas pump.

Even as power-charging stations become more plentiful, I’m leery of the companies that provide this service becoming greedy like the gas companies leaving the EV owner with the risk of finding the cost of a full battery charge no more of a bargain than a full tank of gas.

But suppose the efficiency of electricity assures the EV is the best choice for the future. The consumer still must consider the added cost of a battery-powered car would buy an awful lot of gas at today’s prices and by the time you pay the car off, the technology will probably be outdated, leaving the value of a trade-in below anything reasonable.

I’m intentionally leaving environmental concerns out of the equation here because that’s a different matter altogether and has nothing to do with a man or woman, his or her paycheck, and the best bargain on the car lot.

Matters of the environment leave us with the options we are provided, but to purchase a vehicle based only on what’s best for Mother Earth, puts the buyer back in the category of being fascinated with burning money.

As a defense to my argument, consider the solar farm debacle; utility companies make no bones about the fact that this cleaner source of energy will cost the consumer more. Advertisements are sure to come with convincing marketing that will try to make us believe it’s worth it.

So back to buying a car; what’s the best deal?

For sure, whatever it is, it’s not now. The price of used cars has soared since the pandemic, and the promise of an easing of the increase in new car prices has yet to materialize.

Car and Driver says new cars have the newest features, best financing offers, and best warranty, but they are more expensive and depreciate at a faster rate.

Used cars are still cheaper, but are outdated and have higher maintenance costs.

Driv says cars that run on gas are cheaper than EVs, but electric vehicles have fewer parts, lower maintenance and don’t use gas or oil. Other than increased fuel economy, the hybrid is considered overpriced, costly to maintain, and overall a sluggish, boring ride.

So given all the talk and chatter on the chore of vehicle shopping, it looks like the beater might still be best. Unless, of course, you like watching money burn.