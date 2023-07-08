I’m a creature of habit; I have my routines, and this past Sunday was no different.

I’m uncertain when it started, but every Sunday for lunch I go to the same fast food restaurant and order the same thing. It’s the only time I ever eat there, so they see me four times a month, maybe five if there are five Sundays in the month.

To my surprise, when I got to the little speaker where they ask you what you want and you give them your order, I noticed a handwritten sign that said “Due to the tomato shortage, we do not have any tomatoes at this time.”

Tomato shortage? I haven’t heard anything about a tomato shortage, so as I was eating my tomatoless lunch I googled the subject and an article from Taste of Home published June 15 popped up titled “It might be hard to find pasta sauce, salsa and ketchup because of a tomato shortage.”

The article explained that the United States grows most of its processing tomatoes (the ones used to make other products) in California and last year was the hottest July on record causing a drought that is becoming increasingly severe.

The problem has been exacerbated by the reduction of tomatoes that have been planted, because before the drought, there was an oversupply.

This means that consumers can expect to see fewer canned tomatoes, tomato paste, pizza sauce, ketchup, and salsa on the shelves and if you do find these items, you may expect the price to be higher, the article stated.

The tomato shortage has already arrived at the restaurant where I get my Sunday fast food fix.

It’s interesting to note that the official tomato season here in Virginia is four months long beginning in July and ending in October, according to the Virginia office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In fact, while California may produce most of the processing tomatoes, it’s really second behind Florida in tomatoes produced at 19 million crates compared to 22 million. Here in Virginia, we’re ranked third with a production of four million crates a season. That makes the tomato our number one cash crop, ahead of soybeans, corn and tobacco.

My thought here is that in Virginia the summer for tomatoes usually kicks off around July 4. That’s when you generally start seeing tomatoes become widely available at farmers markets. For this reason I believe we should have no tomato shortage here right now.

This problem that exists at our fast food restaurants and grocery stores occurs only because we choose not to solve it.

Imagine you and I owned a restaurant in town and we bought our tomatoes from California. At some point, the delivery truck brings our order, but without tomatoes, because they are no longer available due to the shortage.

Do we write a note and tape it onto the drive-thru speaker telling our customers we have no tomatoes, or do we send someone to the farmers market up the road and buy a couple of boxes?

Of course we know the answer, but for some reason, these chain stores and restaurants box themselves in with their own processes that fail because they refuse to adapt or improvise. They will do it the way they do it until they are no longer able to do at which time they will cease doing it.

In 2020 we were hit with a shortage of toilet paper and lumber, in 2021 it was chicken, computer chips and prescription medicine, last year it was baby formula, eggs and diesel fuel.

I’ve been off of baby formula for years, my sister-in-law kept us in eggs thanks to her laying hens, and nothing we drive runs on diesel, so we weathered 2022 fairly well.

This year they warned us to expect shortages of corn, lettuce, avocados, broccoli, cauliflower, and now tomatoes.

I don’t know where this all ends, but it sure gives me a feeling that I’d like to be a little more self-reliant and less dependent on an unreliable supply chain.