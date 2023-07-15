I once owned a tower that was 400 feet tall and ownership of it came with all sorts of responsibilities that the average person probably never thinks about. At least I hadn’t until it became my responsibility.

“Who’s going to change the light bulb on top of that thing when it goes out?” asked a friend of mine.

“I will,” another friend of mine answered. “I’ve been changing it for several years anyway.”

This person had worked for me on previous occasions installing microwave antennas and some other tall work on metal poles.

His main gig was being a police officer, having transferred from an earlier career in public works.

Although he started in law enforcement a bit later than most young men and women do, this friend was a consummate physical fitness fanatic. He had a well-established reputation for outrunning criminals who thought they could get away. In fact, my friend still holds the record at the local police department for having caught the same criminal 11 times.

One day my friend came by the office wearing a comfortable pair of shorts and I couldn’t help but notice what we call a “pop knot” on the side of his leg.

“How did you get that?” I asked.

He told me over the weekend he was in Greensboro and while on the street, a man flew passed him running at break-neck speed.

Shortly afterward, three or four police officers ran by, huffing past him, at a much slower pace.

He sized up the situation and took off running after the guy that was trying to get away. First, he passed the officers and then he caught the guy running away. He tackled him to the ground and they both were waiting on the officers when they caught up to them.

“I guess I bumped my leg,” he said.

He retired from policing in 2013 and devoted his time to a growing tree-trimming business. We ran into each other a few times at the Food Lion in Avon, in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Nobody loved the outdoors more than he did.

Almost four years ago he slumped over and died. This man that possessed the healthiness of someone that we assumed would outlive us all suffered an unexpected and fatal acute brain hemorrhage. His death took our breath away.

I haven’t kept close tabs with his family since he died and didn’t know where their lives may have taken them until last week when Seth Kanode’s widow, Cindy, was at City Hall pinning a police badge on their son, Sam.

Now sworn is as one of Martinsville’s newest police officers, Seth is working for the same department where his dad had worked.

“Being asked to pin Sam’s badge on [him] was an honor,” Cindy said. “I love you, son.”

Dan Smith is now the sheriff of Patrick County, but he was Seth’s sergeant when Seth worked at the Martinsville Police Department.

Smith has repeated many times when the conversation rolls around to Seth that Seth always made those around him want to be better than they were.

We are quite blessed in this little community of ours to not only have fine, honorable, honest people like Seth was but we continue to sustain ourselves with the bountifulness of the legacy of such people, brought about by the dedication of people like Sam who continue in the footsteps of those that came before them.

“Like father, like son,” is an ancient proverb that is said to have been around in slightly varying versions since the 1300s. It means in the same manner from generation to generation.

I can think of no better example of that proverb than the one I witnessed last week.