You might not have known it, but Henry County has undergone an exhaustive study of the pay structure of its employees and those of the Henry County Public Schools System and guess what they found?

We’re underpaying our folks!

Are you underpaid? How about your husband or wife; is he or she underpaid? How about your friends and family members; are they underpaid?

Heck, we are all underpaid, at least according to ourselves.

Tim Hall was still the administrator of Henry County when the Board of Supervisors decided to hire a firm out of Tallahassee, Florida, to conduct the Comprehensive Classification and Compensation Study and I remember him telling the members of the board that if you’re going to pay for the study, then you better be prepared to do what it says.

At the presentation this week, Kristen Gilley of Evergreen Solutions told the board that the study revealed compensation concerns.

“There are recruitment challenges due to the low pay,” she said. “Merit pay is currently the same for anyone who meets or exceeds expectations.”

Then she said there was compression between employees. I thought maybe that meant the working quarters were a little too close together, but I was wrong.

“The majority of employee salaries were below the midpoint,” she said.

I never did understand what the “midpoint” was, but she said it was very important.

I did find out that compression occurs when the new employees are making close to the same pay as the people who have been on the job longer.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that I’ll bet the solution will not be to cut the pay of the new employees but give raises to those who’ve been on the job longer than others.

Now I’m all for everyone making as much as they can, but I’ve spent my career working in the private sector and my pay is determined by what the market bears, not what a study shows.

For most of my career, I’ve worked without any benefits and the only time I’ve ever gotten a raise is when two things happened: 1) I got a better-paying job and my current employer offered me a raise if I would stay or 2) I threatened to quit and go get a job somewhere else if I didn’t get more pay.

The concept of merit pay and compression and cost of living increases is so foreign to me, it’s staggering to watch a room of people talk as if this is the way it works everywhere.

Working 20 years and “taking retirement” only to go to work a second time somewhere else and “double-dip” are other concepts that require an interpreter for me to fathom.

I’m reminded of the parable in the Bible about the workers in the vineyard.

Some worked all day, some worked half a day and some only worked an hour, but they all got the same amount; a day’s wage.

“That’s not fair. We worked all day long and it’s not fair to pay us the same as those who worked less,” the ones who worked all day said.

“Don’t I have the right to do what I want with my own money?” asked the paymaster. “Or are you envious because I am generous?”

The employer said he would give them a fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work and that’s exactly what he did, but the workers complained.

What would you think if a new employee got a bonus and you, a faithful worker of many years, didn’t get a bonus?

My friends who have spent their lives as government employees enjoy a lifestyle that most of the private sector worker friends I have do not.

I’m not envious of this, in fact, I’m glad for them and wish them ever more abundance.

But a balance in perspective would be helpful to us all.