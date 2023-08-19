It was July 18, 1976, and I was at Sportlanes Bowling Alley, or maybe it was Druid Lanes.

It was definitely one of the two, because I know I was at a bowling alley, and they were, and still are, the only two bowling alleys in town.

A friend of mine was competing in league play and, as I was watching, he was passing out cigars with the announcement of the birth of his son earlier that day.

I was a few months away from my 16th birthday when my friend looked at me with a smile and handed me one of the celebratory cigars.

Not only was it acceptable back then for a teenager to possess a cigar, but one was also permitted to light it up right there in the building.

Smoke always hung heavy on league nights in the bowling alley back then and when the night ended and the crowd began the thin out, the place smelled of cigarette butts and beer bottles as we lit up our cigars and celebrated the birth of my friend’s son.

My friend loved to bowl and was excellent at it, having won many local and regional tournaments. We all thought if anyone from Martinsville had the potential to turn pro, it was my friend.

But bowling wasn’t his first love. His real attraction was the game of golf. I imagine that seed was planted by his father, who I’ve heard was a touring professional for a while.

In the summer of 2004, my son, Joseph, was a rising senior at Magna Vista High School. The school’s home course at the time was the old Lynwood Country Club. So I got a membership there and that summer I spent as much time as I could playing and practicing with Joseph and, when they would let me, his teammates.

On occasion, we would run into my friend and most of the time we would play a few holes together, with him offering some golfing advice to Joseph here and there. David was the Martinsville High School golf coach at the time and laughingly cautioned that if Magna Vista beat Martinsville that year, I was not to mention anything about the pointers he was sharing with my son.

Magna Vista did beat Martinsville that year and fulfilled David’s prediction that the Warrior’s golf team would go all the way. They did, and won the VHSL Class 2 state championship in 2005.

That attraction to golf was passed down from David’s son, Jay Dee, and I watched Jay Dee grow up to become a professional at the sport.

He won the National Minority Collegiate Championship his freshman year at Johnson C. Smith University and the CIAA Conference Championship his sophomore year.

During Jay Dee’s time as a golf pro at Forest Park Country Club, David became ill and passed away in 2019.

So Jay Dee (James David Draper III), named after his father, went on to become the director of golf at Beaver Hills Golf Course and golf coach at Patrick & Henry Community College, and then he got cancer.

David was afflicted with a disease that robbed him of his mind before it took his life.

Jay Dee told me at the time that his dad had become “just a shell of the man he used to be.”

The last time I saw Jay Dee I didn’t recognize him at first. Disease and time often have a way of robbing us of the recognizable features by which we are known.

David always made the best impression to everyone wherever he went, and he had a presence in the room that was always felt. Jay Dee inherited that same ability from his dad and carried himself the same way.

Both David and Jay Dee were remarkable in their ability to connect and relate to others. They made friends easily and both had many.

On July 26, Jay Dee posted a promotional flyer to his Facebook page for a golf tournament to be held on Aug. 5 at Beaver Hills, where he worked.

“You playing pro?” someone asked in the comment section.

“Unfortunately, no,” Jay Dee responded. “Wish I could, but health won’t allow it.”

Jay Dee passed away on the day of the tournament.

The other day I lit up a cigar and smoked it alone, outside on the porch, in remembrance of them both.