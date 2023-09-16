Saturday night I noticed “Spy Ops,” a new documentary series, had dropped on my Netflix account. If you haven’t heard about it, or seen any of it, it’s about intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA sharing insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents.

The first episode picks up just 15 days after Sept. 11, 2001, when CIA operatives landed in Afghanistan with suitcases full of cash and a mission to dismantle the Taliban.

It was amazing to watch what a handful of hardened warriors with muscles in their arms, missiles from the air, and pure rage rushing through their veins, managed to accomplish.

The U.S. was angry, and with just cause after Osama bin Laden decided to make war with America.

As nearly always, I began having feelings about this unfolding of events when it was occurring.

Going after Osama bin Laden was justified, and dismantling the Taliban, who provided his safe haven to operate, had a clear purpose. But when we began stretching our mighty American arms into the sovereign affairs of another nation, we eventually became mired in a very human quality that is common the world over: you can change the situation, but you can’t change people.

Afghanistan is the way it is not so much because of the bad luck that has befallen the country, but because of generations of could be argued were bad choices. It is not for me to render judgment on those decisions, but it is a fair observation to say that the decisions one makes generally have an effect on the life that person lives. The same occurs for countries.

Eventually, I became stubborn in my conviction that our just cause was limited to hunting down and killing Osama bin Laden, and I believe if we had focused on this mission alone, it would have occurred much sooner. Instead, we became bogged-down in conflict with an Islam sect, drawing the ire of Muslims everywhere and, as one songwriter noted, “a damn Texan started his own war in Iraq.”

I couldn’t stop with the first episode, so I watched the second: “Operation Just Cause,” a tightly wrapped telling of the United States invasion of Panama during the presidency of George H.W. Bush for the purpose of disposing Manuel Noriega, its de facto ruler.

If you don’t know how the Panama Canal came to be, it’s fascinating. France started the project in 1881 but gave it up because they didn’t have the engineering quite right, investors became pessimistic, and diseases like malaria killed laborers faster than they could employ them.

Theodore Roosevelt negotiated the Hay-Bunau-Varilla Treaty, giving the U.S. control of the Canal Zone. We took up the project in 1904 and forged a waterway between the two oceans by 1914 at a cost of $350 million. This was the most expensive construction project in U.S. history at the time; it took over 40,000 workers to build and 6,000 of those workers died before it was completed.

And then President Jimmy Carter gave it away. On Oct. 1, 1979, the Canal Zone ceased to exist and I remember thinking that this was going to bite the U.S. within my lifetime.

Noriega was an ally of the U.S., Cuba, Russia, and anyone else who padded his palm with green. Eventually we invaded the sovereign nation of Panama and backed Noriega into a Catholic church near the brothel where he had escaped. We prodded him out with a freshly pressed uniform delivered to his hiding place on the promise we wouldn’t embarrass him too much in front of his countrymen when he departed the church and was placed under arrest.

Panama was glad to get rid of Noriega, but, even today, they are not over the U.S. invasion.

It’s funny how little things on a worldly scale can seem so simple to us and appear to be totally invisible to the politicians.

I’ve come to the conclusion that the primary cause of blindness in the world is not cataracts, macular degeneration, or glaucoma: it’s politics.