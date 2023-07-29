When I was in college, I directed a weekly television newscast that consisted of the week’s happenings on campus.

Most of the packaged news segments were fun and fluffy and with a lot of sports features. Once in a while, we delved into a subject matter a bit meatier.

There was this one story about a tedious renovation project at one of the buildings on campus. A contractor had allegedly gouged the school and then either failed to perform or did work that was unsatisfactory.

It didn’t take long to discover not only was this job in dispute, but many others previous to it that involved the same contractor and a department head related to the contractor who was getting all the work.

Word of our investigative story spread across campus and reached the telecommunications director, who promptly called me into his office.

“So where are we going with this story?” has asked me. “I’ve got people ringing my phone off the hook.”

I told him we were just going where the facts led us and the trail had not been difficult to follow.

And that was it.

We produced the story and then we aired it on our closed-circuit campus television channel.

All of us involved with the story were in the commons area when the segment aired. A television above broke the story as we watched the reactions of those around us.

Sitting at a table in the distance was the telecommunications director and when the segment ended, he walked over to us, nodded his head, and walked away.

I imagine he took a lot of flack for that story; flack he didn’t have to take. He could have easily stopped us in our tracks, but he knew this was the business we would be in, and learning how to do it was why we were there.

So he stood up for us, and we did it by the book. Just like we had been taught by the professors whose lectures we attended.

This part of my past came to mind as I was reading this week about a Notre Dame professor who is suing the student newspaper for defamation, alleging that it misrepresented comments she had made.

The paper claims a transcript shows the quotations at the heart of the suit are substantially true.

I don’t know all the details surrounding the story, but on the surface, the newspaper contends it put forth evidence that shows the professor teaching in a manner that contradicts the school’s values.

I have, for 44 years, been practicing journalism. I use the word “practice” because it is similar to the practice of law or medicine; it’s not a perfect discipline.

I have made mistakes today, this week, and every year that I’ve been practicing journalism, and I’ll admit, I’ve come to the conclusion as hard as I try, I’ll never be perfect.

While my experience may put me in a position of higher accountability than these future journalists at Notre Dame, I shudder to think that there is a professor at this school who thinks the best solution is to sue the students she is charged with educating.

Any school with open enrollment that doesn’t defend the students’ right to question their professors stands on the brink of collapse.

This may seem small to many of you, but in my line of work, it is the ground floor of what journalists stand on every day.

Freedom of speech requires responsibility, with this, there is no question.

But a professor paid with tuition dollars by students who now must live in fear of retaliatory lawsuits is wrong.

It’s my hope this case will be dismissed sooner rather than later.