The biggest illusion for many people today is what they think they are getting for free.

Every month, over 3 billion people use Facebook. That’s absurd. And over 1 billion people use TikTok, even though its been identified as a spy tool for the Chinese Community Party.

I suppose this doesn’t surprise or particularly bother anyone anymore. After all, the “free” social media sites are all spy tools.

I asked my friendly artificial intelligence app why social media collects the data of its users and here was the response: “Social media sites collect data to make a profit. They use information about your daily life, friends, and interests to generate insights into your preferences and behaviors. Social media companies can use this information for their own purposes to sell it to other companies.”

Simply, a person uses a social media app and pays for it by consenting to the violation of his or her privacy.

These crafty apps learn a person’s habits so well, they often accurately predict what a person will do, when, and with whom they will do it.

Back in 2017, a blog post about emerging media on Loyola University’s website explored the way social media learns who your friends are by scanning your contacts, knows your interests by tracking your internet browsing history, and where you work, live, and travel by monitoring your movements with the location service provided by your device.

In 2019, the Foundation for Economic Education reported that Google and Facebook were generating billions in revenue simply by having learned how to attract our attention.

The foundation calls this highly profitable new business model a trade-off; a technique of reducing or forgoing one or more desirable outcomes in exchange for increasing or obtaining other desirable outcomes in order to maximize the total return, according to Business Dictionary.

While it’s true that Facebook has allowed us to find old friends and become reacquainted with lost family members, in the words of Wall Street Journal writer Christopher Mims, “In reality, these services are anything but free. We just don’t pay for them in the way we’re used to.”

Social media is free to use, but not free to do, says Kevin Mullet, a development and internet marketing consultant. He says: “Wind is free, but windmills and distribution of the power is not.”

In other words, while the public appears to no longer consider personal privacy as having value, the ones that are benefitting from our data have found it practically priceless.

“We are finally beginning to realize that we, the users of these platforms, were the product all along,” wrote Craig Axford on medium.com. “When what is being mined is information about a platform’s users, it doesn’t matter if those users are clicking on fake news and nutty conspiracy theories or New York Times articles and science podcasts. The point is to gather the most information possible about the population by whatever means necessary.”

And these free social media sites, in turn, amplify our worst tendencies with their algorithms so that the quality of our participation only improves when we use it less, not more.

It would appear we have indeed become addicted to something that rewards bad habits equally with the good.

I had finished work the other day and was telling my wife how my back hurt, the roof had a leak and I had paused the delivery of our meal service because we weren’t cooking them as fast as they were delivering them.

She went into the kitchen and I picked up my phone and opened Facebook and there it was — advertisements full of back exercise machines, metal roof installers, and discount coupons for every home delivery meal service imaginable.

All I could think to do was hold the phone up to my mouth and say “Thanks for listening.”