It was a Saturday afternoon and I was on the way back from covering a wreck when I stopped at the store. Moments after pulling away, I realized my wallet was gone.

I’ve had things stolen from me before. Over the years, I’ve had bicycles, CB radios, riding lawn mowers, and the trailers that carry them, taken from locked confines. Don’t even get me started on copper thefts from heat pumps. Someone even thanked me with a dead chicken at the doorstep of a theft of my personal property once. But I have never had my wallet taken, until now.

In all my experiences involving theft, there has been one commonality: the stolen property was never recovered or returned. This time it was different.

While I was on the phone with the police, banks, and credit card companies, my wife drove to the store and inquired about their surveillance cameras.

“Well let’s see,” said the worker at the store. “There are 13 here, so yes, we have a few.”

Before my phone tasks were complete, my wife confirmed there was video of the customer behind me, walking out of the door right after I did. With a bag in hand, my wallet dropped from my fingers to the ground and the man scooped it up and headed for the store next door with my wallet, before I realized it was gone.

Henry County Deputy Logan Grubbs arrived at the store, obtained a copy of the surveillance video and then went to the store next door. At the second store he obtained surveillance video of the man taking my money from my wallet and spending it.

By Sunday the man was identified, and by Sunday evening he was arrested for the theft, admitting the wallet could be recovered in the city.

On Monday afternoon, Martinsville Police Officer Austin Vernon knocked on the door with my wallet in his hand. The money was gone, but the wallet had been recovered and returned.

What’s amazing about this, to me, is that not only is the chance nearly nonexistent of a person getting his stolen wallet back, but my realization of how blessed we are for our local enforcement people who have chosen to serve us with their abundance of care, concern and professionalism.

Many years ago I was in Nashville, Tennessee. I pulled in the parking lot of the motel where I was staying, got out, locked the car doors, and went inside to check in. When I came out five minutes later, my vehicle had been broken into, and several of my personal items had been stolen.

I called the police and reported what had happened and the dispatcher gave me a number to file with my insurance company.

“You’re not going to send an officer out?” I asked in the voice of a man spoiled with the attention one gets in a small community where all matters, regardless of how small, are given due consideration.

The dispatcher laughed out loud over the phone.

“Sir, unless you are bleeding or suffering a life-threatening injury, then no,” said the dispatcher. “We don’t send officers out for things like this. Otherwise there would be no officers to solve real crimes.”

While I’m understanding of the insignificance of a stolen wallet compared to crimes of a more heinous nature, I also have to catch myself from not taking for granted the advantages of small town life here in Martinsville and Henry County.

Sometimes it takes a simple thing like a stolen wallet to give a person a time to pause and recognize what we have here is pretty special, and I, for one, will practice taking special care to appreciate these things even more.

And to all the victims and criminals out there, word: When you’re out in public, smile. You may assume you are being recorded by someone’s camera, no matter where you are.