In case you didn’t know, in April 2022, the U.S. Department of Energy announced the phaseout of incandescent lightbulbs that became effective on the first day of this month.

Under these new energy efficiency rules now in effect, the New York Times reported on Aug. 1 that “shoppers in the United States will no longer be able to purchase most incandescent bulbs, marking the demise of a technology patented by Thomas Edison in the late 1800s.”

My research included a simple Google search on Sunday producing an entire “Incandescent Catalog” on Amazon featuring a pack of six, 40-watt incandescent bulbs for $12.95 complete with prime two-day shipping. There was a set of 4-pack, 60-watt Vintage Incandescent Edison Light Bulbs to be had for $17.99 before a 10% discount with a coupon.

This all reminded me of a John Prine song written in the ’70s that described young soldiers in an army barracks:

“Bunk beds, shaved heads, Saturday night

A warehouse of strangers with sixty-watt lights

Staring through the ceiling, just wanting to be

Lay one of too many, a young PFC.”

The imagery of bunk beds and shaved heads conjure up the smell of sweat and cigarettes when you add in the line about the sixty-watt lights.

The replacement of the incandescent light is the LED (light-emitting diode). It’s a good thing Prine already penned that song because I can hear him explaining that he had this idea for a song, but couldn’t find a word to rhyme with “diode” and “LED” isn’t even a word.

It was back in 2007 that the Energy Independence and Security Act was passed, setting the future maximum power requirements that would see the demise of the lowly general service incandescent light bulb.

Even if the bulbs that are no longer supposed to be available, appear readily available to anyone with a credit card and a mailing address, it’s estimated about half of U.S. households are already using LED light bulbs for most or all indoor lighting. The reason might easily be explained by the reduction of nearly $3 billion a year in utility bills, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).

The DOE does list the exceptions to the incandescent light bulb ban including using them in appliance lamps, bug lamps, colored lamps, G-shaped lamps with a diameter of five inches or more, general service fluorescent lamps, and high-intensity discharge lamps. If you have any incandescent light bulbs on the shelf, it’s all right to use them too.

The DOE also notes that some LED light bulbs can cost as low as $1 or $2 and last 30,000 to 50,000 hours compared to 1,000 hours for incandescent light bulbs. To put that in perspective, we’re talking about light bulbs that last six years compared to six weeks.

This brings me to another memory; growing up on the south side of Martinsville.

We had a carport and the carport had a light. Most every day, and several times in the evening, that incandescent light bulb would be turned on when someone left home and turned off when they were back, safe and sound.

When I was a teenager it occurred to me that I had never changed that lightbulb, nor had I seen anyone else change it.

I asked my Dad what he knew, and he chuckled, admitting that the carport lightbulb came with the house when he bought it in the late ’50s and here it was in the early ’70s and that bulb still worked like it was new.

As far as I can remember, it was still working when the house was sold in the ’90s.

Now before you think I’m intentionally telling a tall tale for effect, you should know that this experience of mine doesn’t come close to the record.

The world’s longest-lasting light bulb is the Centennial Light located at 4550 East Ave., Livermore, California. The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department maintains the light and claims that the bulb, installed in 1901, has been working fine for 122 years. This claim is recognized by The Guinness Book of Work Records, Ripley’s Believe It or Not, and General Electric.

Since the LED is only 61 years old, there’s no way to know if it can outlast the incandescent record or not.