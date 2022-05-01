When I was born in 1960 there were 80,000 millionaires in the United States and by the 1980s Martinsville called itself the “Sweatshirt Capital of the World” and boasted of having more millionaires per capita than any city in America.

But today there are 22 million millionaires in the United States. That means anywhere you go in the country, for every 15 people you meet, one of them is a millionaire.

Now consider when I was born, the top 0.1 percent of the richest people in the U.S. had less than eight percent of the country’s wealth. Today it’s 22 percent.

So Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is buying Twitter for about $44 billion. To put that amount of money into perspective, you could divide it among everyone on the face of the earth and we would each get $5.57. If divided among all of us here in the U.S. it would be $134 for everyone. If we restricted the money to Virginians, we would get $5,155 each, and if Mr. Musk were to divide that money up among the residents of Martinsville and Henry County, it would come to $693,908 per person.

It would appear that $44 billion is not what it used to be. Just look at the current list of richest people on earth:

Looking at the top 10, India’s Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries and Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft, are both at $91 billion; Oracle Founder Larry Ellison is worth $106 billion; Sergey Brin and Larry Page with Google are at $107 and $111 billion respectively; Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffet comes in at $118 billion; Microsoft Founder Bill Gates is worth $129 billion; French fashions businessman Bernard Arnault is valued at $158 billion; and the top two go to Amazon’s Jeff Bezos at $171 billion and Elon Musk at $219 billion.

Do you think it will be very long before the world has its first trillionaire? I think not.

Mark Zuckerberg is only worth a measly $67 billion, but his company, Facebook, has a net worth of $565 billion. But then we really hit the stratosphere of wealth when next on the list is Amazon at $1.6 trillion, Google at $1.8 trillion, Saudi oil company Aramco with $2 trillion, Microsoft with $2.2 trillion and at the top of the list is Apple at $2.8 trillion.

When you consider there are an estimated one billion iPhone users, $2.8 trillion for the company that makes them doesn’t sound all that astronomical, does it?

Jeff Rose is a Certified Financial Planner, and when asked how hard it is to become a millionaire, he said there were really only seven simple ways to become one:

Work smarter not harder; learn from your mistakes and quit repeating them; if you create something you love there’s a better chance others will love it too; learn to budget; start investing; don’t believe discouraging people; and save some of your income for a rainy day.

To put that into perspective, based on an average of eight percent annual returns, a 30-year-old who saves $484 a month would be a millionaire at 65.

Still, it’s hard to imagine one man spending $44 billion on a service that allows people to “tweet.”

I’m like the guy who tweeted that he didn’t think Musk was all that smart paying billions for Twitter. He just went to the google play store and downloaded it for free.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

