A 12-year-old's take on seeking shelter in tornado warning

Editor's note: This column is written by 12-year-old Mary Quirk, a seventh-grader at Laurel Park Middle School and the daughter of Holly Kozelsky, whose column normally appears in this spot.
I was in my room while it was storming outside talking to my friends on the phone and my mom came into my room to discuss dinner plans.
For the past hour we thought we were cooking dinner in the oven but then we found out that the oven hadn’t been turned on. It was 6:45 at night.
Just as we were about to plan something else we could do for dinner, we got the alarms for a tornado warning. My mom, who worries about stuff a lot, decided that we would go to our neighbor’s house, where it would be safer for a tornado.
Our house is a wooden, old house with big windows, and Nellie Minter’s house is a newer one-story brick house. We knew that if we called her that she would let us come by to stay safer at her house. She takes care of us like she we were family.
I was already wearing my pajamas, so I grabbed up some jeans.
But that’s not the biggest part. The most important part was my cats.
I wanted to bring the animals, but my mom said only one, so I decided to get my cat Sprinkles. We rushed down to get the cat carrier. It was quite a struggle to get her in there as she was waving around her legs in a very distraught manner. It took two people: One had to hold the carrier, and one had to shove in the cat.
We started to run across the yard but since there’s trees around our property we didn’t want to get struck by lightning or the car to get hit by a falling tree so we decided to drive.
As we were in the car with the cat in the back seat, meowing louder than I’ve ever heard her meow, she thought we were torturing her but little did she know that she was the one we decided to save. She did not appreciate our efforts.
In Mrs. Minter’s yard, we were rushing through heavy rain as my mom lost her shoe and we had to wait for her to put her shoe back on in the downpour, holding the cat in the cat carrier, but we made it inside.
Mrs. Minter was surprised by a meowing cat coming into her house. Luckily, we have a good neighbor and she was able to laugh about it.
The news was playing about tornado warnings. I sat on the floor with my cat, sending my friends pictures of her in her cat cage.
Sprinkles was very distraught by this surprise and yowling quite loudly while overhearing the news. I noticed a couple times even Sprinkles looked at the TV. She had probably never seen a TV before because we don’t have a TV at our house.
I decided to open the carrier in the hope that she would stay still so I could pet her to calm her down, but instead she tried to make a run for it. I had to catch her and hold her down and as I tried to put her back in the cage she refused to go, her four legs planted on the ground like a statue. I had to get help putting her back in the cage because this is not a one-man job.
My mom said that if she ran away in Mrs. Minter’s house then we’d probably never see this crazy cat again.
Mrs. Minter offered an ice cream sandwich, which I replied no thanks to, but my mom reminded me that it was 7 o’clock at night and we hadn’t eaten any dinner yet.
It was good to see Mrs. Minter. She was very welcoming to us even though we had a very noisy cat. She always makes us happy, even during the stressful moments like a frightening storm.
A good neighbor is one of God’s best blessings, and people are lucky if they can have such special relationships. We are thankful for Mrs. Minter, and Sprinkles would be too if she really had understood what was going on.
At about 7:30, 15 minutes after the tornado warning had ended, we went home to go check on the animals and make sure everything was OK.
We put the cage on the floor. The moment we opened the door Sprinkles shot out like a missile upstairs and went to go hide under the bed.
Since my mom is a news reporter, she should have done an article on the tornado warning, but she was too busy being a mother making sure her kid was OK in a possible emergency.
My mom didn’t do a news article, but I decided to do a column. Sprinkles is sitting with me while I’m writing the article.
She’s not the best at giving her outtake on what happened, but she is good at warming your lap and trying to bite your fingers while you’re writing a story.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.