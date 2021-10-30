A 12-year-old's take on seeking shelter in tornado warning

We started to run across the yard but since there’s trees around our property we didn’t want to get struck by lightning or the car to get hit by a falling tree so we decided to drive.

As we were in the car with the cat in the back seat, meowing louder than I’ve ever heard her meow, she thought we were torturing her but little did she know that she was the one we decided to save. She did not appreciate our efforts.

In Mrs. Minter’s yard, we were rushing through heavy rain as my mom lost her shoe and we had to wait for her to put her shoe back on in the downpour, holding the cat in the cat carrier, but we made it inside.

Mrs. Minter was surprised by a meowing cat coming into her house. Luckily, we have a good neighbor and she was able to laugh about it.

The news was playing about tornado warnings. I sat on the floor with my cat, sending my friends pictures of her in her cat cage.

Sprinkles was very distraught by this surprise and yowling quite loudly while overhearing the news. I noticed a couple times even Sprinkles looked at the TV. She had probably never seen a TV before because we don’t have a TV at our house.