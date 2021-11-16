A card of sympathy for Thomas Stuart and friends

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang, and actually is a two-for-one deal today: ghosted and salty. Example: Shayla got all salty after Garrett ghosted her.

TUESDAY’S WORD was fire. It means excellent, mind-glowing, fantastic, high in quality. “Dope” is another current slang word used almost the same way. Example: The Bulletin’s new office in the old Grand Piano building at 19 E. Church St. is really fire, and the staff are loving their new arrangement.

Thomas Stuart

Thomas Stuart is the popular tabby who makes the rounds in Stuart and is the star of Cindy Hollingsworth’s book “Thomas Stuart: Town Cat” (which the Stroller got for Stroller Junior last Christmas and recommends for your Christmas-shopping list). He regularly visits Main Street businesses, keeping attorney Chris Corbett’s office as his headquarters.

Thomas brought to the law office a kitty friend, Tiny, who had three kittens. Now they are big, substantial, fluffy felines. Their adventures (which usually involve naps in odd places, or sometimes cat beds) are sometimes posted on Thomas Stuart’s Facebook page.