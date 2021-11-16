A card of sympathy for Thomas Stuart and friends

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang, and actually is a two-for-one deal today: ghosted and salty. Example: Shayla got all salty after Garrett ghosted her.
TUESDAY’S WORD was fire. It means excellent, mind-glowing, fantastic, high in quality. “Dope” is another current slang word used almost the same way. Example: The Bulletin’s new office in the old Grand Piano building at 19 E. Church St. is really fire, and the staff are loving their new arrangement.
Thomas Stuart
Thomas Stuart is the popular tabby who makes the rounds in Stuart and is the star of Cindy Hollingsworth’s book “Thomas Stuart: Town Cat” (which the Stroller got for Stroller Junior last Christmas and recommends for your Christmas-shopping list). He regularly visits Main Street businesses, keeping attorney Chris Corbett’s office as his headquarters.
Thomas brought to the law office a kitty friend, Tiny, who had three kittens. Now they are big, substantial, fluffy felines. Their adventures (which usually involve naps in odd places, or sometimes cat beds) are sometimes posted on Thomas Stuart’s Facebook page.
A recent sad posting was about Giz, one of those grown kittens. She was missing for almost a week when someone heard the news and recognized that Giz had been hit by a car. Condolences to Thomas, Tiny and the law office staff — and to all the Main Street neighbors who are so delighted by those cats, and who take such good care of them.
Bassett Community CenterEfforts to renovate the Bassett Community Center to get it back open as a place for residents to spend time, socialize, get active and all-around enjoy themselves seem to be going strong.
On a recent weekend the BCC held an open house to receive donations. They report that people brought by $1,419 in donations “and probably close to another thousand dollars in cleaning supplies and items from our wish list.”
Here’s who won door prizes from that weekend:
Pat Gravely and Kathy Wright: Oil changes from Cunningham Tire
Vern Wood: Railway Cafe gift certificate
Jackie Carter: Food Lion gift certificate
Katheryn Keck and Rhonda Bower: Papa’s Pizza gift certificates
Debbie McGhee and Connie Nelson: Sun tea urns from Belk
For information on how you can help, call Linda Crabtree at 276-252-5700 or Michael C. Jarrett at 757-237-5644.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: French couturier Paul Poiret (1879-1944) was known as the first couturier to promote the concept of “total lifestyle:” He aligned fashion with interior design when, in addition to his fashion house, he opened a decorative arts company (named after his daughter Martine) and a perfume and cosmetics company (named after daughter Rosine).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which wildly popular type of children’s outfit was popularized by Queen Victoria?
