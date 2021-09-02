A celebration not requiring a jet

TODAY’S WORD is pusillanimous. Example: “The pusillanimous soldier failed to join in the night patrol and was disciplined by his commanding officer.”

THURSDAY’S WORD was organoleptic. It means acting on, or involving the use of, the sense organs. Example: “The list of varieties presented includes basil with improved organoleptic qualities and resistant to diseases.” (Source: “Basil with improved organoleptic qualities showcased in Santa Susana, Barcelona,” HortiDaily, Aug. 9)

Celebrating in Fieldale

The Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department has reached its 75th year of service, and later in the month it will celebrate with the community it protects.

The anniversary party will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 25, on the grounds of the Fieldale Community Center. The event will feature a ceremony, vendors, food trucks bouncy houses, cool cars both old and new, a live band plus a DJ and, of course, tours of its apparatus.

Grandchildren visits

The Stroller forwarded an ad in another newspaper to Mom and Dad: “We’ll pay to fly your grandchildren to you,” written in big letters on a beautiful picture of a big airplane flying over mountains and clouds.