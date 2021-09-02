A celebration not requiring a jet

TODAY’S WORD is pusillanimous. Example: “The pusillanimous soldier failed to join in the night patrol and was disciplined by his commanding officer.”
THURSDAY’S WORD was organoleptic. It means acting on, or involving the use of, the sense organs. Example: “The list of varieties presented includes basil with improved organoleptic qualities and resistant to diseases.” (Source: “Basil with improved organoleptic qualities showcased in Santa Susana, Barcelona,” HortiDaily, Aug. 9)
Celebrating in Fieldale
The Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department has reached its 75th year of service, and later in the month it will celebrate with the community it protects.
The anniversary party will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 25, on the grounds of the Fieldale Community Center. The event will feature a ceremony, vendors, food trucks bouncy houses, cool cars both old and new, a live band plus a DJ and, of course, tours of its apparatus.
Grandchildren visits
The Stroller forwarded an ad in another newspaper to Mom and Dad: “We’ll pay to fly your grandchildren to you,” written in big letters on a beautiful picture of a big airplane flying over mountains and clouds.
It sounded like a pretty good deal, until you read the fine print: “Enjoy Unlimited Access to the Flexjet fleet when you own a Gulfstream G650.”
Stroller’s Dad checked a few newspapers’ classified ads sections (including of course the Bulletin) to see where you can buy such a jet, but surprisingly, he didn’t see one there. Oh well. Maybe next time.
Danza San Jose
The Martinsville Aztec dance troupe invites people to join their tradition: Danza San Jose will start practices on Sept. 10, at 7:45 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 2481 Spruce St. For more information, call Maria de la Vega at 276-806-7208 or Eduardo Guerrero at 276-806-4699.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A zebroid is the offspring of a donkey and a zebra.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Baudet du Poitou donkey is taller and bigger than common donkeys and is so furry and fuzzy it looks like a larger-than-life stuffed animal. Where is it most commonly found?
