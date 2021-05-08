A couple of ideas you will eat up

FRIDAY’S WORD was mullein. The plant is a member of the snapdragon family. In spring, its pointed-oval greyish leaves are wide. As the plant grows through the hot season, it gets 3 or 4 feet tall, leaves smaller and smaller the higher they are. Example: The late Barbara Winn, who along with her husband, Bill, had more than 3,000 different plants on their Sours Mill Road property, had told me that in days gone by Native Americans and settlers used the fuzzy leaves of mullein for baby diapers, and she contributed several of those plants when Albert Harris Elementary School planted a learning garden 10 or 11 years ago.