A couple of ideas you will eat up

TODAY’S WORD is stinging nettle. Example: Herman's encounters with stinging nettle while clearing around the fence left his arms red and itchy for days.
FRIDAY’S WORD was mullein. The plant is a member of the snapdragon family. In spring, its pointed-oval greyish leaves are wide. As the plant grows through the hot season, it gets 3 or 4 feet tall, leaves smaller and smaller the higher they are. Example: The late Barbara Winn, who along with her husband, Bill, had more than 3,000 different plants on their Sours Mill Road property, had told me that in days gone by Native Americans and settlers used the fuzzy leaves of mullein for baby diapers, and she contributed several of those plants when Albert Harris Elementary School planted a learning garden 10 or 11 years ago.
Hamburger steak dinner
The Bassett Volunteer Fire Department will hold a hamburger steak dinner from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Meals ($10 each) will feature hamburger steak, French fries, baked beans, coleslaw and a drink and may be eaten there or carried out. A money drawdown will begin at 6 p.m.
Expressions
After a year's break because of the pandemic, the community's favorite exhibit is coming back at Piedmont Arts -- but because pandemic precautions still are in place, you'll have to act soon if you would like to attend its reception and awards ceremony.
"Expressions" is Piedmont Arts' annual open-entry art exhibit. It's fun to visit, because you're likely to recognize some (or many) of the names of the artists. That's because any local resident can enter art. The judge will be Amanda Honore Donley, owner of Rose Window Studio in Woolwine.
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. May 21, and the awards will be given starting at 6:30 p.m. To attend, RSVP to 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: People throughout history have used shepherd's purse for many purposes, including using a tincture of the fresh herb to stop bleeding. Young leaves taste a big like cabbage and turnips and are used in soups, salads and stews.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What household goods have people throughout history made from stinging nettle?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.