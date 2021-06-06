 Skip to main content
A couple of things you should know
THE STROLLER

A couple of things you should know

Stroller 0620

TODAY’S WORD is scarify. Example: Scarify your seeds of Bells of Ireland, milkweed, nasturtium and lupine before you plant them.

MONDAY'S WORD was deadheading. It means removing spent (dead) flowers before they set into seeds to encourage more blooms on a plant. Example: The secret to Mimi's fresh, colorful garden which looks great all summer is deadheading.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Virginia has 95 counties and 38 independent cities that are considered county-equivalents for census purposes.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which state has the most counties named for women?

Reach The Stroller at

276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.

