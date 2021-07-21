A few matters of church to state

TODAY’S WORD is impropriety. Example: “Alas, I am beyond impropriety.” (Source: Dowager Countess Violet of Grantham in ‘Downton Abbey’)
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was aptitude. It means a natural ability to do something. Example: Beatriz had a great aptitude for languages, so she got along easily in her travels across various countries in Europe.
Statewide notice
In the interim periods between families to register Tuesday night at church for Back2School, The Stroller was flipping through the Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia magazine “Proclaimer” when this caught notice: An article featuring Hillcrest Baptist Church of Ridgeway.
The article was about how the church’s pastor, Randy Aldridge, and Hillcrest’s technology team met the challenges of keeping church strong through the pandemic. It said the church made face masks for medical professionals, started a new feeding ministry with delivery, partnered with area schools, bought Christmas gifts for 23 area children and provided Thanksgiving meals for families, and how low-risk members of the church took care of shopping and other errands for more vulnerable members.
The magazine also showed a picture of Robert Bates being baptized outside the church.
Photography honor
Local photographer Rick Dawson has been chosen as a Grand Imaging Award Finalist from the 2021 Southwest District Photographic Competition. The picture that caught the judges’ attention was one of a football player’s fingers, stretched high in the air, barely brushing the bottom of a football. Dawson also won a first-place award from the Virginia Press Association.
Savory September
Every year, it’s exciting to find out what the theme for Piedmont Arts’s Savory September is. This year it will be (drumroll, please): “A Stroll Down Starling.” The progressive dinner celebrates the museum’s 60th anniversary with food at both One Starling and Piedmont Arts, the former homes of brothers Michael and Nicholas Schottland, founders of Virginia Mirror Company.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Rhoda,” “Phyllis” and “Lou Grant” were spinoffs from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which television series had more spinoffs shows than any other?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.