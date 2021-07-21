A few matters of church to state

TODAY’S WORD is impropriety. Example: “Alas, I am beyond impropriety.” (Source: Dowager Countess Violet of Grantham in ‘Downton Abbey’)

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was aptitude. It means a natural ability to do something. Example: Beatriz had a great aptitude for languages, so she got along easily in her travels across various countries in Europe.

Statewide notice

In the interim periods between families to register Tuesday night at church for Back2School, The Stroller was flipping through the Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia magazine “Proclaimer” when this caught notice: An article featuring Hillcrest Baptist Church of Ridgeway.

The article was about how the church’s pastor, Randy Aldridge, and Hillcrest’s technology team met the challenges of keeping church strong through the pandemic. It said the church made face masks for medical professionals, started a new feeding ministry with delivery, partnered with area schools, bought Christmas gifts for 23 area children and provided Thanksgiving meals for families, and how low-risk members of the church took care of shopping and other errands for more vulnerable members.

The magazine also showed a picture of Robert Bates being baptized outside the church.