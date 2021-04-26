A few words about a few words

TODAY’S WORD is modicum. Example: If you had just a modicum of dignity and self-respect, you’d get to know the guy first before leaping in over your head.
MONDAY’S WORD was purloin. It means to appropriate wrongfully and often by a breach of trust. Example: The soldiers quartered in the barn promised to protect the widow and her children but in the end purloined beef cattle and chickens.
New books
Blue Ridge Regional Library Cataloger Melissa Chapman is getting new books ready to be checked out, by Thursday. They are:
- “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel
- “Sooley” by John Grisham
- “A Distant Shore” by Karen Kingsbury
- “Country Proud” by Linda Lael Miller
- “Before the Summer Ends” by Susan Mallery
Call your local branch to reserve the books or other materials you would like to borrow. The staff is pretty quick about getting your requested items ready for you to pick up not long after your call. The phone numbers are: Bassett, 276-629-2426; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5444; Patrick, 276-694-3352; and Ridgeway, 276-956-1828.
Useful words
Here are some words in other languages that don’t have equivalents in English but seem like they would come in handy now and then:
- Yuputka (Ulwa): A word made for walking in the woods at night, it’s the phantom sensation of something crawling on your skin.
- Lagom (Swedish): Not too much, not too little, but rather perfectly right.
- Bakku-shan (Japanese): When a woman looks pretty from behind but not from the front.
- Layogenic (Tagalog): A situation or something that seems fine from a distance, but up close it’s a mess.
- Luftmensch (Yiddish): One of several Yiddish words to describe social misfits, this one refers to an impractical dreamer with no business sense.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The English Bible translation “The Great Bible,” also known as “Cromwell’s Bible,” was the first English Bible authorized for public use in churches. It was translated first in 1539 and revised in 1561.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What 20th century Catholic monsignor translated the Bible from the Latin Vulgate?
