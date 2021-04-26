A few words about a few words

TODAY’S WORD is modicum. Example: If you had just a modicum of dignity and self-respect, you’d get to know the guy first before leaping in over your head.

MONDAY’S WORD was purloin. It means to appropriate wrongfully and often by a breach of trust. Example: The soldiers quartered in the barn promised to protect the widow and her children but in the end purloined beef cattle and chickens.

New books

Blue Ridge Regional Library Cataloger Melissa Chapman is getting new books ready to be checked out, by Thursday. They are:

“Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel

“Sooley” by John Grisham

“A Distant Shore” by Karen Kingsbury

“Country Proud” by Linda Lael Miller

“Before the Summer Ends” by Susan Mallery

Call your local branch to reserve the books or other materials you would like to borrow. The staff is pretty quick about getting your requested items ready for you to pick up not long after your call. The phone numbers are: Bassett, 276-629-2426; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5444; Patrick, 276-694-3352; and Ridgeway, 276-956-1828.

