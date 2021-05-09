A fundraiser, a festival and fun

TODAY’S WORD is henbit. Example: The chickens gobble up the henbit, but there’s still plenty of it in the lawn to ruin the nice even green expanse, and it gets all in the flower beds.

SUNDAY’S WORD was stinging nettle. It’s a coarse herb armed with stinging hairs. Example: Herman’s encounters with stinging nettle while clearing around the fence left his arms red and itchy for days.

Riddle

A car’s odometer shows 72,927 miles, a palindromic number (it reads the same from back to front as from front to back). How many miles would the driver travel to reach the next palindromic number?

Paint Party

Axton artist Linda Wilson is still taking registrations for a paint party she will be leading on Saturday at the Bassett Moose Lodge. She will lead people step-by-step to paint a lighthouse scene.