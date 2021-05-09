 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A fundraiser, a festival and fun
0 comments
editor's pick
THE STROLLER

A fundraiser, a festival and fun

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stroller 0620

TODAY’S WORD is henbit. Example: The chickens gobble up the henbit, but there’s still plenty of it in the lawn to ruin the nice even green expanse, and it gets all in the flower beds.

SUNDAY’S WORD was stinging nettle. It’s a coarse herb armed with stinging hairs. Example: Herman’s encounters with stinging nettle while clearing around the fence left his arms red and itchy for days.

Riddle

A car’s odometer shows 72,927 miles, a palindromic number (it reads the same from back to front as from front to back). How many miles would the driver travel to reach the next palindromic number?

Paint Party

Axton artist Linda Wilson is still taking registrations for a paint party she will be leading on Saturday at the Bassett Moose Lodge. She will lead people step-by-step to paint a lighthouse scene.

The paint party, which starts at 2, is part of a fundraiser for her grandson, Bassett High School senior Xander Wilson, who is undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The event starts at 1 p.m. and will include a silent auction. Sunday Wise (276-224-0375 or eventsbysunday@yahoo.com) is collection donations for the auction.

Summerwind Festival

The Spencer-Penn Centre is planning for its first Summerwind Festival, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12. Vendors will be set up indoors and outdoors. There will be a cruise-in and food trucks. Admission will be free.

Interested vendors should contact the center at spencerpenn04@gmail.com or call 276-957-5757.

Organizers announce that all orders by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent and Gov. Ralph Northam for pandemic safety will be followed.

Riddle answer

110 miles (73,037)

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The plant stinging nettle may not be something you would want to get a handful of, but people throughout history have used the fibrous plant — probably quite carefully — to make rope, paper, nets and insect repellents. Its leaves make a beautiful green dye for woolens, and the root boiled with alum makes a yellow dye.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which Henry County community gets its name from a plant settlers used to make substitutes for rope and leather straps?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

An outrage from the FBI
Byron York

An outrage from the FBI

On June 14, 2017, a team of Republican lawmakers went to an athletic field in Alexandria, Virginia, to practice for the annual Congressional B…

Granted, this breakfast has many items
Columnists

Granted, this breakfast has many items

Fill up at a big Bassett breakfast; take advantage of a program by the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce to figure out how grants work -- and how to get them to work for your project or organization.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert