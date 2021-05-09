A fundraiser, a festival and fun

TODAY’S WORD is henbit. Example: The chickens gobble up the henbit, but there’s still plenty of it in the lawn to ruin the nice even green expanse, and it gets all in the flower beds.
SUNDAY’S WORD was stinging nettle. It’s a coarse herb armed with stinging hairs. Example: Herman’s encounters with stinging nettle while clearing around the fence left his arms red and itchy for days.
Riddle
A car’s odometer shows 72,927 miles, a palindromic number (it reads the same from back to front as from front to back). How many miles would the driver travel to reach the next palindromic number?
Paint Party
Axton artist Linda Wilson is still taking registrations for a paint party she will be leading on Saturday at the Bassett Moose Lodge. She will lead people step-by-step to paint a lighthouse scene.
The paint party, which starts at 2, is part of a fundraiser for her grandson, Bassett High School senior Xander Wilson, who is undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The event starts at 1 p.m. and will include a silent auction. Sunday Wise (276-224-0375 or eventsbysunday@yahoo.com) is collection donations for the auction.
Summerwind Festival
The Spencer-Penn Centre is planning for its first Summerwind Festival, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12. Vendors will be set up indoors and outdoors. There will be a cruise-in and food trucks. Admission will be free.
Interested vendors should contact the center at spencerpenn04@gmail.com or call 276-957-5757.
Organizers announce that all orders by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent and Gov. Ralph Northam for pandemic safety will be followed.
Riddle answer
110 miles (73,037)
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The plant stinging nettle may not be something you would want to get a handful of, but people throughout history have used the fibrous plant — probably quite carefully — to make rope, paper, nets and insect repellents. Its leaves make a beautiful green dye for woolens, and the root boiled with alum makes a yellow dye.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which Henry County community gets its name from a plant settlers used to make substitutes for rope and leather straps?
