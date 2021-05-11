A fundraiser and some fun-raisers

TODAY’S WORD is capers. Example: The chef always topped his Caesar salad with capers.
TUESDAY’S WORD was horehound. The plant is native to New England and a member of the mint family. It attracts bees to the herb garden. It has been used by peoples of the past to help ease respiratory and digestive problems. Example: The elderly ladies at church always seemed to have some mints or horehound candy in their pocketbooks.
Riddles (see answers below)
- I speak without a mouth and hear without ears. I have no body, but I come alive with wind. What am I?
- You measure my life in hours, and I serve you by expiring. I'm quick when I'm thin and slow when I'm fat. What am I?
Checkered Pig fundraiser
Your supper Monday night could help raise funds for Bassett teenager Xander Wilson. He is dealing with Hodgkin's lymphoma, and a fundraiser at Checkered Pig would help with some of the travel and medical expenses.
A portion of proceeds from purchases between 5 and 8 p.m. Monday at the restaurant will be donated; just turn in your receipt to the cashier before leaving the restaurant.
Riddle answers
- An echo.
- A candle.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Patrick County community of Patrick Springs used to be called "Shuff" in honor of Methodist minister the Rev. Jacob Shough, who also ran a store, grist mill and post office. The area's first post office was there, as Sprabrook Station, near the old Patrick Springs hotel, in 1857. It was renamed Patrick Springs post office in 1859. The Shuff post office was on Route 680 just north of old U.S. 58. It eventually got confusing to have two names for the area, so "Patrick Springs" became the official name in 1925.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Stroller would like to ask how Woolwine got its name but does not know and cannot find the answer -- so any reader who can tell us, please send in the information. Meanwhile, The Stroller learned quite a bit of Patrick County history on the Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department's website. That includes this one: The original Virginia territory of Patrick County was once part of what shire (county), which was determined after the division of Virginia in 1634?
