A fundraiser and some fun-raisers

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Patrick County community of Patrick Springs used to be called "Shuff" in honor of Methodist minister the Rev. Jacob Shough, who also ran a store, grist mill and post office. The area's first post office was there, as Sprabrook Station, near the old Patrick Springs hotel, in 1857. It was renamed Patrick Springs post office in 1859. The Shuff post office was on Route 680 just north of old U.S. 58. It eventually got confusing to have two names for the area, so "Patrick Springs" became the official name in 1925.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Stroller would like to ask how Woolwine got its name but does not know and cannot find the answer -- so any reader who can tell us, please send in the information. Meanwhile, The Stroller learned quite a bit of Patrick County history on the Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department's website. That includes this one: The original Virginia territory of Patrick County was once part of what shire (county), which was determined after the division of Virginia in 1634?

