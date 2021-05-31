A green snake comes full circle

TODAY’S WORD is dampen off. Example: I can never get new seeds started indoors because, if the cats don’t sit on the trays and smother them first, dampening off always gets them.

SUNDAY’S WORD was harden off. It means to slowly get new plants (from the greenhouse or store) used to the outdoors by setting them out where they will be planted for a few hours a day, more each day, and then planted when they are ready. Example: Those marigolds need to harden off before you plant them.

Green thumbs

The Rev. Sam and Vergie Galloway are known well in the area — he for his inspirational preaching, and she for her deep, rich gospel singing that will bring you as close to heaven as you’ll ever get on earth.

Although a great many people know them in that context because of the number of churches they’ve visited through the years, a smaller number of people know them as plant-lovers, too. They’ve always had all sorts of flowers and plants growing around their various homes, most recently in Ridgeway.