A green snake comes full circle

TODAY’S WORD is dampen off. Example: I can never get new seeds started indoors because, if the cats don’t sit on the trays and smother them first, dampening off always gets them.
SUNDAY’S WORD was harden off. It means to slowly get new plants (from the greenhouse or store) used to the outdoors by setting them out where they will be planted for a few hours a day, more each day, and then planted when they are ready. Example: Those marigolds need to harden off before you plant them.
Green thumbs
The Rev. Sam and Vergie Galloway are known well in the area — he for his inspirational preaching, and she for her deep, rich gospel singing that will bring you as close to heaven as you’ll ever get on earth.
Although a great many people know them in that context because of the number of churches they’ve visited through the years, a smaller number of people know them as plant-lovers, too. They’ve always had all sorts of flowers and plants growing around their various homes, most recently in Ridgeway.
Now the Galloways are in an apartment, so the plants they enjoy are houseplants. Several years ago they shared divisions of a snake plant (Sansevieria) with the folks at the Bulletin. More and more and more leaf spikes have grown from those originals ones they shared, until now that snake plant is as high as your waist (when set on the floor) and so big around your two arms could barely enclose it.
To help freshen their new apartment with greenery, The Stroller took that snake plant back to the Galloways—after first dividing it to share with a few Bulletin staff members. Now this plant is a reminder of friendship and regard shared among several people, and will continue to grow until it’s ready to be shared with more in the future.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The most common county names in the U.S. are Clark, Marion and Monroe, with 17 each; Union, Montgomery and Clay, with 18; Madison, 20; Lincoln and Jackson, 24 each; Franklin, 25; Jefferson, 26; and Washington, 31.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Abraham Lincoln was not the only Lincoln to have inspired the naming of a county. Who was the other Lincoln, with six counties?
