A life well lived comes down to two things

Deanie Bell was also my first experience with a loved one dying.

I remember them wheeling her hospital bed into the hallway, and I was encouraged to step up and pay my last respects to my dying grandmother.

We were separated by an oxygen tent that blurred and distorted her face, but as I looked at her she saw me and managed to push her arthritic hand between the covers and the bottom of the tent.

I reached her hand and she held mine and I felt her frailty.

After a moment she let go and held up her hand as if to say "goodbye" as they wheeled her down the hall and out of sight.

Despite going to church every Sunday, it was not until that day that I first considered the concept of mortality, the reality of life and death, and our lives once lived becoming the measure of our faith in our Creator.

Of course a deep subject like that has occupied my mind ever since. We all ponder our life and our place in the grand scheme from time to time.

Perhaps the clearest focus on the subject came to me in 1992. George H. Bush and Bill Clinton were running for president and so was this little rich guy from Texas, Ross Perot.