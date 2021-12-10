A life well lived comes down to two things

I don't remember ever meeting my grandfather, Posey Simpson Wyatt. He passed away when I was 3 and by the time I was born, I'm told, he didn't know who he was or who anyone else was.
It started when he began wandering around the farm and couldn't find his way back. Eventually he became the old farmer in Patrick County that "lost his mind," so he was committed to the Southwest Virginia Mental Institute in Marion and in 1963 it was there he died at the age of 76.
My grandfather married Deanie Bell Tuggle. I just love these colorful names - Posey Simpson and Deanie Bell. That just sounds like the perfect couple.
As the family story goes, Henry Tuggle owned 250 acres as far back as 1809 around the Rock Castle Creek area of Patrick County and when he died, the land passed on to his nephews, John and Joshua Tuggle.
John was Deanie Bell's grandfather and even though the Tuggles no longer own any of the land around Rockcastle Creek, that area is still known today as Tuggles Gap.
I've read where back in the 1800's there was a wagon trail that went straight through Tuggles Gap.
By 1938 they generally built the Blue Ridge Parkway along that same wagon trail route in that area.
Ironically, my father was in his early 20's by then and got a job with the Civilian Conservation Corps and worked to build that parkway.
Like so many people I've talked to, I became fascinated with my family's history later in life, after there was hardly anyone left to give any firsthand accounts.
All those long lost stories my father told me about his relatives fell on my deaf ears at the time. Boy would they be such a treasure to hear now.
I do know my Wyatt clan made their way to Henry County from Halifax County.
The Tuggles, on the other hand, found their home in the mountains.
Somewhere along the way, the Wyatts and the Tuggles crossed paths, allowing Posey Simpson and Deanie Bell to meet.
Posey was a farmer and a sawmiller. He would rent land, live on it, work it as a farm and harvest the timber. Once all the timber was harvested, he would find another 40 acres or so to rent.
So my father grew up moving every few years, but never very far.
When I was 10 years old Deanie Bell died.
She had lived for years at what is now the Blue Ridge Nursing Center in Stuart, bedridden with arthritis. Every Sunday morning we would go to Calvary Christian Church and then drive up to Stuart to see Grandma.
Deanie Bell was also my first experience with a loved one dying.
I remember them wheeling her hospital bed into the hallway, and I was encouraged to step up and pay my last respects to my dying grandmother.
We were separated by an oxygen tent that blurred and distorted her face, but as I looked at her she saw me and managed to push her arthritic hand between the covers and the bottom of the tent.
I reached her hand and she held mine and I felt her frailty.
After a moment she let go and held up her hand as if to say "goodbye" as they wheeled her down the hall and out of sight.
Despite going to church every Sunday, it was not until that day that I first considered the concept of mortality, the reality of life and death, and our lives once lived becoming the measure of our faith in our Creator.
Of course a deep subject like that has occupied my mind ever since. We all ponder our life and our place in the grand scheme from time to time.
Perhaps the clearest focus on the subject came to me in 1992. George H. Bush and Bill Clinton were running for president and so was this little rich guy from Texas, Ross Perot.
I do literally mean "little rich guy." Perot was 5'5" tall and worth $4 billion when he died a couple of years ago.
So back in 1992 my dad and I were watching television and Perot was being interviewed. He was asked what made life worth living and he said:
"There are but two things worth living for: to do what is worthy of being written; and to write what is worthy of being read."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.