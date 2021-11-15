A little chat about what makes casseroles great

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: fire. Example: The Bulletin’s new office in the old Grand Piano building at 19 E. Church St. is really fire, and the staff are loving their new arrangement.
MONDAY’S WORD was Bet. It’s a word with which you really have to pay attention to context, because it has flipped meaning over the past year or so. A few years ago, “Bet” simply meant general agreement, but then it starting to take on a second life when spoken sarcastically, to mean “no.” So, if it’s said cheerfully to you, it probably means “OK” or sure, but if not—expect the opposite. Example: “Wanna help me with the dishes?” “Bet.”
Great casseroles
It’s casserole-making time, and plenty of those will probably be assembled and baked next week. How do you top yours?
“The topping makes any casserole,” said Melody Margrave of Ridgeway, adding that it could be crushed Ritz crackers or Cheez-Its, stuffing or even crushed Doritos (for a recipe for Tater Tot Tacos, for example).
Susan Henderson of Martinsville recommends stuffing or Ritz crackers over casseroles.
Nicky Hudgins of Axton recently made the discovery that stuffing as the topper for baked macaroni and cheese brings that already favorite dish to a whole new level of delicious.
“Shredded cheese makes everything better!” said Missy Lannom of Ridgeway.
“Absolutely,” agreed Nancy Clark of Bassett. “Make it sharp cheese.”
Water chestnuts
Speaking of casseroles, Melody Margrave also shared a tip about a surprise casserole ingredient that makes all the difference: water chestnuts.
“I just found and made an old recipe that my mother-in-law gave me when I first got married. It was the normal squash casserole ingredients I’ve always used with a couple of exceptions. I had not added pimentos (which didn’t really change it that much) or water chestnuts before this. We decided that water chestnuts was a key to making it really good, just like the Veg-all casserole.”
Veg-all casserole
You’ve probably had the Veg-all casserole, but have you made it?
The Veg-all company’s official recipe for it is: Mix together two (15-oz.) cans Veg-all mixed vegetables; one small onion, diced; 1 cup mayonnaise and 1 cup shredded white cheddar cheese. Pour into a 9- by 13-inch baking dish, top with 36 crushed butter crackers and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: French couturier Paul Poiret (1879-1944) took fashion out of the old-style bustle skirts and leg-o-mutton sleeved blouses tight over corsets into a fresh new look, including with Orientalism. In the 1910s, Poiret, “The King of Fashion,” designed garments in sleeker lines and vibrant colors of the Far East.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did Poiret go beyond fashion to be the first couturier to promote the concept of “total lifestyle?”
