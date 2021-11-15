A little chat about what makes casseroles great

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: fire. Example: The Bulletin’s new office in the old Grand Piano building at 19 E. Church St. is really fire, and the staff are loving their new arrangement.

MONDAY’S WORD was Bet. It’s a word with which you really have to pay attention to context, because it has flipped meaning over the past year or so. A few years ago, “Bet” simply meant general agreement, but then it starting to take on a second life when spoken sarcastically, to mean “no.” So, if it’s said cheerfully to you, it probably means “OK” or sure, but if not—expect the opposite. Example: “Wanna help me with the dishes?” “Bet.”

Great casseroles

It’s casserole-making time, and plenty of those will probably be assembled and baked next week. How do you top yours?

“The topping makes any casserole,” said Melody Margrave of Ridgeway, adding that it could be crushed Ritz crackers or Cheez-Its, stuffing or even crushed Doritos (for a recipe for Tater Tot Tacos, for example).

Susan Henderson of Martinsville recommends stuffing or Ritz crackers over casseroles.