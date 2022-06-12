A little left-handed golf anyone?

Beaver Creek Golf Course has been an entertainment staple in Henry County since 1945, and I was glad to see it get a new lease on life this past week.

There was a time we had Gordon Trent Golf Course in Patrick County and Beaver Hills in Henry County as well as Bassett, Chatmoss, Forest Park and Lynwood country clubs to choose from.

We’ve lost Bassett and Lynwood and I hated to see what we affectionately called the “Rock Pile” close and nearly become a solar farm.

It did my heart good to walk out and see those polished greens and manicured fairways on Thursday.

“Do you golf any, Bill?” asked Martinsville-Henry County Chamber President Lisa Watkins. I thought I had been alone taking a few pictures when I realized she had joined me on the green just below the pro shop.

“Not much any more,” I answered. “I have a bad back, and golf just doesn’t agree with it much.”

My mind wandered back to the days when I was known at Beaver Hills as the “Wormburner.” My golf mate, Ray Anderson, had a habit of skying a ball off the tee box while I would skitch mine about waist-high off the ground, and we would often end up within 10 feet of each other for our second shot.

One day we treated our manager to a round at the Rock Pile and the first question he asked was why we called it the “Rock Pile.”

We first showed him all the chipped irons in our bag from catching rocks while trying to hit balls off the fairways near the rock quarry that sits prominently off in the distance.

We were well into our round when Ray slammed his driver into the ground just behind the ball off the tee and picked up a divot about the size of a football. His driver bounced off the ground and struck the ball and both the divot and the ball sailed into the air with the divot out-distancing the ball.

“Might want to call a mulligan on that one,” I suggested.

“No, I’m going to play it and save my mulligan,” Anderson answered.

“Well in that case, maybe you ought to just play the divot instead of the ball,” our manager added.

We finally composed ourselves after a belly-laugh that seemed to have no end.

Those were times you don’t forget and good memories to revisit: small snippets of life that mean nothing at the time, but stay with you the rest of your life.

I met Greg Haley, one of the partners in the reopened Beaver Creek Golf Course, at the ribbon-cutting on Thursday and asked him what his relation was to the legendary Wayne Haley who was the golf pro at Lynwood for nearly a half-century.

“He’s was my dad,” said Haley.

“Like father, like son,” I thought and shared with Greg another little golfing nugget, this one involving his dad.

“I used to be a member at Lynwood,” I told Haley. “I asked your father once if he would watch me swing at a few and maybe give me a few pointers how to better myself and maybe lose my reputation as the “Wormburner.”

“Sure,” he said and off we went with a basket of balls to the nearest tee box.

After watching me hook and slice a half-dozen balls, Wayne told me to point at a tree off in the distance. When he found out my right eye was the dominant one he suggested I borrow a left-handed set of clubs and give it a try, especially since I’m naturally left-handed anyway.

So a couple of weeks later I went out by myself with a borrowed set of left-handed clubs. A group had just teed off and it was suggested I tee off from the back nine and avoid having to wait.

So I did and as I was finishing up on the 18th hole, Wayne noticed I was playing left-handed, so he rode out in a cart and asked me how I did.

“First time left-handed and I shot a 74,” I exclaimed.

“Man, that’s better than anyone out here,” said Wayne. “That’s nearly scratch golf!”

“Not by a long shot,” I said. “I’ve only played nine holes.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

