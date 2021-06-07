A lost dog but celebrating the Finds

TODAY’S WORD is scarify. Example: Scarify your seeds of Bells of Ireland, milkweed, nasturtium and lupine before you plant them.

MONDAY’S WORD was deadheading. It means removing spent (dead) flowers before they set into seeds to encourage more blooms on a plant. Example: The secret to Mimi’s fresh, colorful garden which looks great all summer is deadheading.

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest will be back, after a year’s absence because of the pandemic. It’s planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2. The Bulletin will be posting the schedule of events and more information, but if you want to be part of it, visit www.martinsvilleuptown.net/events; call 276-632-5688; or email kimberly@mhcchamber.com.

Missing dog

A stout little beige dog with dark face and ears went missing from Stoney Mountain Road in Axton. If you see Penny, call Junior Thornhill at 276-734-0415 or Lauren Bondurant Thornhill at 276-358-0143.

Fido’s Finds sale