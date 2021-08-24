A lot of things to be seen and heard

TODAY’S WORD was fugue state. Example: "After more than five months on the job, she had been bored into a fugue state interrupted only by the pains in her foot, which she had hurt so long ago."

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was syncretistic. It means the amalgamation or attempted amalgamation of different religions, cultures or schools of thought. Example: The Hurons adapted to the efforts of the French missionaries in a syncretistic fashion, blending what they liked best of the new religion with their old beliefs and way of life.

Trip to Richmond

The Martinsville Seven Initiative will travel by bus on Tuesday to a 10 a.m. meeting with Gov. Ralph Northam to talk about the group's request for a posthumous pardon for the Martinsville Seven. The bus will leave at 5 a.m. and return around 5 p.m.

There is room for eight more people. To join in, call or text Faye Holland at 276-806-3712.

Relay for Life

The Relay for Life of Martinsville & Henry County will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 26, at the Smith River Sports Complex.