A lot of things to be seen and heard

TODAY’S WORD was fugue state. Example: "After more than five months on the job, she had been bored into a fugue state interrupted only by the pains in her foot, which she had hurt so long ago."
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was syncretistic. It means the amalgamation or attempted amalgamation of different religions, cultures or schools of thought. Example: The Hurons adapted to the efforts of the French missionaries in a syncretistic fashion, blending what they liked best of the new religion with their old beliefs and way of life.
Trip to Richmond
The Martinsville Seven Initiative will travel by bus on Tuesday to a 10 a.m. meeting with Gov. Ralph Northam to talk about the group's request for a posthumous pardon for the Martinsville Seven. The bus will leave at 5 a.m. and return around 5 p.m.
There is room for eight more people. To join in, call or text Faye Holland at 276-806-3712.
Relay for Life
The Relay for Life of Martinsville & Henry County will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 26, at the Smith River Sports Complex.
"We have gotten a large donation from the Easter Star for Survivor shirts," Michelle Adcox Graham told The Stroller, "and other community members are pulling together like never before."
It's good to be seen ...
The Stroller ran into World War II veteran and retired dry-cleaning business owner John McCain of Martinsville.
When he was told it was good to see him, he replied with a big smile: "It's good to be seen -- and it's good to see. I'll be 95 in November!"
YOLO
"YOLO" is a social media acronym the young people use to mean "You only live once."
It's not a new concept, though. Mae West once said, "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough." That quote was from her character who had been married six times in the 1978 movie "Sextet."
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Adrienne Anderson is a locally based illustrator, including of children’s books, including many by Mary Clark Dalton of Bassett, and who created the character “VanGhost,” which combines that iconic artist with inspiration from Halloween symbols.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why do chickens roll around in the dirt?
