A parade and then some fireworks

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Encyclopedia Britannica says that the names winter, spring, summer and fall came from a variety of sources. Spring and fall are predictable. Spring comes from the verb spring, because it’s when the plants spring up. Fall is because of falling leaves. But the others are more complicated. Summer comes from an evolution of the Sanskrit word “sama,” which means “season” or “half-year. Likewise winter evolved from English and German and the word “wend,” which was used to convey “water” or something “wet.”