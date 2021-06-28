A parade and then some fireworks

TODAY’S WORD is convivial. Example: The Sunday school social was convivial, and the food was great.
MONDAY’S WORD was accoutrements. It means an accessory item of clothing or equipment. Example: The new sports-utility vehicle that Ernest brought from the dealership came with all sorts of accoutrements.
Scholarships on parade
The Charity League of MHC will have its scholarship drive-thru event Tuesday night at 6 to hand out dollars it is awarding to area students.
This is sort of a parade designed to allow for ceremony while also remaining safe during a pandemic. The event is at the group’s warehouse at 242 Franklin St. in Martinsville.
The league last year presented scholarships in this fashion and handed out 29, with each recipient received a certificate commemorating the honor.
Fireworks
This year, celebrate Independence Day with fireworks three nights in a row — if you’re willing to drive a bit.
Rotary Club of Rocky Mount has fireworks planned for Friday night at Franklin County High School’s Cy Dillon Stadium. The event, featuring music from The Grace Harwell Band, runs from 5 to 10 p.m., with free admission.
Forest Park Country Club, at the end of Mulberry Road, will have fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, following live music for members from 6 until 9.
Then on Sunday, the actual 4th of July, fireworks are scheduled for DeHart Park in Stuart. Time TBD.
Meanwhile, the Martinsville Mustangs’ game on July 24 at Hooker Field will feature fireworks.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Encyclopedia Britannica says that the names winter, spring, summer and fall came from a variety of sources. Spring and fall are predictable. Spring comes from the verb spring, because it’s when the plants spring up. Fall is because of falling leaves. But the others are more complicated. Summer comes from an evolution of the Sanskrit word “sama,” which means “season” or “half-year. Likewise winter evolved from English and German and the word “wend,” which was used to convey “water” or something “wet.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The average daily high temperature in Martinsville during June is 83 degrees, and the average low is 58 degrees. What are the average high and low for July?
