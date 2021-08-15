A Rose Show by any other name is...

TODAY’S WORD is biddy. Example: The Wilsons kept their biddies outside with a nice set-up, but the Clarks had to keep theirs in a tub in the bathtub inside the house.

SUNDAY’S WORD was pullet. It means a young female chicken, between the stages of chick and hen. Example: The old hen is starting to get used to the pullets.

Rose Show

The Patrick Henry Rose Society’s Rose Show returns, to be staged on Sept. 18 at Piedmont Arts, open to the public from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The theme is “Dancing with Roses,” and local garden clubs have been invited to participate. They will enter arrangements in various styles:

Georgian Design, inspired by the Minuet: uses multiple types of flowers, and drapes and accessories are encouraged.

Echo style, inspired by the tango’s repetitive movement

Traditional Line design, in honor of the Rockettes.

The Rose Show’s chair is Sandy Martin, a member of both the Rose Society and Martinsville Garden Club.

Today’s chuckles

Why didn’t the gardener cut his roses? Because they used to be buds!