A Rose Show by any other name is...

TODAY’S WORD is biddy. Example: The Wilsons kept their biddies outside with a nice set-up, but the Clarks had to keep theirs in a tub in the bathtub inside the house.
SUNDAY’S WORD was pullet. It means a young female chicken, between the stages of chick and hen. Example: The old hen is starting to get used to the pullets.
Rose Show
The Patrick Henry Rose Society’s Rose Show returns, to be staged on Sept. 18 at Piedmont Arts, open to the public from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The theme is “Dancing with Roses,” and local garden clubs have been invited to participate. They will enter arrangements in various styles:
Georgian Design, inspired by the Minuet: uses multiple types of flowers, and drapes and accessories are encouraged.
Echo style, inspired by the tango’s repetitive movement
Traditional Line design, in honor of the Rockettes.
The Rose Show’s chair is Sandy Martin, a member of both the Rose Society and Martinsville Garden Club.
Today’s chuckles
Why didn’t the gardener cut his roses? Because they used to be buds!
Someone keeps sending me roses with the blooms cut off. I think I’m being stalked.
Roses are red; violets are blue. Sugar is sweet—and so are you. The roses have wilted; the violets are dead; the sugar bowl’s empty—and so is your head.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Jessie Ward is a blacksmith who created the horseshoe sculpture that’s in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts. She also loves to garden and sells her produce and home-cooking at a great little setup on Ward Road, off Chatham Road. She has a tent, covered area, woodstove, furniture and other comfortable and useful things in the front yard of a single-wide trailer she uses for projects and jokingly calls her “she-shed,” a short way down the road from where she and her husband live.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which Martinsville artist helped design St. Joseph Catholic Church, did the costuming for TheatreWorks’ prdouction of “Les Miserables,” has had studio space in the Artisan Center and her own private art spaces and in recent years has been working with Piedmont Arts programs?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.