A storm of controversy about butter storage

TODAY’S WORD is arcane. Example: Barry might have enjoyed the Western Civilization class better if he weren’t so flustered by the arcane stories on minor political relationships Professor Bryant kept throwing in there.
SUNDAY’S WORD was nihilistic. It means to have a viewpoint that traditional values are useless and may need to be destroyed. Example: Jaxon stopped going to church and was acting bitter and careless, but his mother didn’t worry too much, because she remembered her own nihilistic phase as a teenager and then how quickly she turned back to her faith in God once she got that out of her system.
Counter or fridge?
An article by Katherine Owen in Southern Living magazine, shared by Brenda Williams of Martinsville, recommends storing butter on the counter for both best flavor and ease of spread.
It recounted the interest Joelle Mertzel took in the subject, and her efforts to figure out if it was safe to do so. Mertzel investigated how other people handled their butter and discovered that 46% of Americans didn’t know it could be stored on the counter, and 22% keep it on the counter.
Mertzel had a safety lab in California to run many tests, which concluded that butter could stay on the counter for 3 weeks without refrigeration. (The Stroller, who keeps butter on the counter, would argue that 3 weeks for that is too long during Southside’s hot summers).
Mertzel started a company, Butterie, that sells a counter butter dish.
“And if you have a stick that sits on the counter longer than 3 weeks, you’re probably not making enough Southern Living recipes anyway,” Brenda’s passage concludes.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The next three hurricanes of 2021 will be named Fred, Grace and then Henri.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In the early 1950s, the U.S. National Hurricane Center developed a formal system for naming hurricanes. It followed a phonetic alphabet and the same names (Able, Baker, Charlie, etc.) each year. In 1953, the National Weather Service revised that system to give a unique list of names for each year. The system, however, only used female names, following the practice of naval meteorologists, who had been doing so, just as ship and boats traditionally have been named for women. When did men’s names start being used as well?
