TODAY’S WORD is arcane. Example: Barry might have enjoyed the Western Civilization class better if he weren’t so flustered by the arcane stories on minor political relationships Professor Bryant kept throwing in there.

SUNDAY’S WORD was nihilistic. It means to have a viewpoint that traditional values are useless and may need to be destroyed. Example: Jaxon stopped going to church and was acting bitter and careless, but his mother didn’t worry too much, because she remembered her own nihilistic phase as a teenager and then how quickly she turned back to her faith in God once she got that out of her system.

Counter or fridge?

An article by Katherine Owen in Southern Living magazine, shared by Brenda Williams of Martinsville, recommends storing butter on the counter for both best flavor and ease of spread.

It recounted the interest Joelle Mertzel took in the subject, and her efforts to figure out if it was safe to do so. Mertzel investigated how other people handled their butter and discovered that 46% of Americans didn’t know it could be stored on the counter, and 22% keep it on the counter.