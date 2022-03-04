A veterinarian's diagnosis is cheap, but not the tests

TODAY’S WORD is mince. Example: She was never one to mince words.

THURSDAY’S WORD was erudition. It means the quality of having or showing great knowledge or learning; scholarship. Example: Shyanne’s fiance impressed her parents with his manners, erudition and charm.

Today’s chuckleA man runs into the vet’s office carrying his dog, screaming for help. The vet rushes him back to an examination room and has him put his dog down on the examination table. The vet examines the still, limp body and after a few moments, tells the man that his dog, regrettably, is dead. The man, clearly agitated and not willing to accept this, demands a second opinion.

The vet goes into the back room and comes out with a cat and puts the cat down next to the dog’s body. The cat sniffs the body, walks from head to tail, poking and sniffing the dog’s body and finally looks at the vet and meows. The vet looks at the man and says, “I’m sorry, but the cat thinks that your dog is dead, too.”

The man is still unwilling to accept that his dog is dead. So the vet brings in a black lab, the lab sniffs the body, walks from head to tail, and finally looks at the vet and barks. The vet looks at the man and says, “I’m sorry, but the lab thinks your dog is dead too.”

The man, finally resigned to the diagnosis, thanks the vet and asks how much he owes. The vet answers, “$650.”

“$650 to tell me my dog is dead?” exclaims the man.

“Well,” the vet replies, “I would only have charged you $50 for my initial diagnosis. The additional $600 was for the cat scan and lab tests.”

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: One of the most iconic films in film history is the minute-long documentation of the workers of the Lumière Factory walking out of the factory to go on lunch break. It was one of 10 films made by brothers August and Louis Lumière in France, made in 1894 and shown in 1895 at a gathering of the Society for the Development of the National Industry. One minute was long in a time when people got excited over films that lasted for just a few seconds. If you’ve ever spent much time looking at random videos on the internet, such as Facebook or YouTube, you even may have come across it without realizing what it was (people post it with titles such as “Here’s a look into the past” or “Check out the clothes of olden days”). You see dozens of people pouring out of a wide opening in a factory — men wearing suitcoats and hats, but mostly women in long skirts, blouses with leg o’mutton sleeves and wide-brimmed hats and then suddenly a large horse-drawn carriage coming out too.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The 40-second film “L’Arroseur Arrosé” from 1895 is thought to have been a first in many categories: the first storyline, the first recording of intended comedy, and even the first movie poster to advertise it. What was the plot of the comedy?

